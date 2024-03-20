Thank you Whitney and SAGE.

What Webb points out here is eye-opening for me and I need more intel. I cannot just go on simple writing, I need deeper details.

Full disclosure, SAGE and I engage in a love-hate affair…ha ha ha…I like SAGE’s work whomever they are, SAGE struggles with my work with TWC (and McCullough etc.)…SAGE at times hits me which is wrong for SAGE does not know Foster Coulson or TWC and the good contributions they make e.g. his CEO Peter Gillooly;

look, here is the thing, TWC (go to TWC.health to see the potent Spike Support formula (Spike Protein recovery formulation link: https://www.twc.health/collections/covid19/products/long-haul-formula?ref=Paul) and the emergency preparedness (Medical Emergency Preparation Kit https://www.twc.health/products/emergency-preparedness-kit?ref=Paul) and traveller’s kit Traveller’s Emergency kit: https://www.twc.health/pages/travel-emergency-kit?ref=Paul) is a good organization doing good work, and CEO Foster Coulson is a good man, its leadership.

Foster Coulson (founder) is a decent man, who wants to play his role using his money in improving lives. It is that simple. Not everything has a nefarious aspect or conspiracy or OP…some people are just evil, I admit…but I as a person do my homework and link with people who I think are doing GOD’s work…good decent work, uplifting work. It is just that simple, Foster wants to do good…and takes risks…yes, some run businesses too but like all of us want to survive. Again, it’s that simple and TWC is innovating and hires and pays doctors and scientists who were cancelled and hurt by the COVID woke smearing tyrannical slandering ‘hitjob’ lunacy. So that they can rebuild lives and tread water as they do so. TWC is a good company doing good work. I stand firm with Foster Coulson and TWC, a great advocate for improving health and offering alternative health systems (nascent and emerging yet already on the floor running) to the failed allopathic medicine; all I know today is good and I stand with my colleagues Risch and McCullough and Thorp etc. It is horrendous when people like Coulson et al. are attacked in media by supposition and innuendo etc., when aspersions are cast and people are smeared…I notice this is happening in COVID and to good people. This must stop for fundamentally we are trying to slay the same dragon.

Put a pin in that…

Komodo Dragons - by Sage Hana - Sage’s Newsletter (substack.com)

now to the stack at hand, very interesting work by SAGE and WEBB here and raises questions. I want to see how the VP reporting unfolds but this is questionable indeed. I do not think the story on Kennedy’s VP is true for the VP of USA must be someone who can take the wheel God forbid something bad happens to POTUS. Look at the quagmire we have now, we have a teetering tottering POTUS Biden, cannot locate his dentures on a given day, with a side kick VP Kamala ‘Giggles and Cackles’ Harris, who the entire democrat party hates…she got ZERO votes in her primary if you recall…a total of ZERO…can you see VP Giggles and Cackles across a table from Putin…between her misplaced embarrassing laughter and his laughter at her, we are in a clusterfuck now…

listen to our brilliant VP Madame ‘Giggles and Cackles’…

so, Bobby Jr. (I like Bobby Jr. and his stance on the COVID vaccine, but I am no leftist and I have reservations on some of his positions, but I know him, he is a decent American, good man) needs to calm down and get serious and show us some leg here, show us some leg Bobby Jr.…is this the VP pick?

then we need to know what Ms. Shanahan’s positions are in terms of what would she do if the Russia-Ukraine issue becomes nuclear, if Israel-Hamas becomes nuclear, if China invades Taiwan and if there is a major terror attack within America which is booked due to Obama and Biden…based on the jihadists they let in…what would she do? How would she handle the invasion at the border God forbid Kennedy Jr. goes down as POTUS. Just some simple questions I may have at this time. I guess, we all may have. How would she go about reversing LIABILITY PROTECTION under the PREP ACT in COVID. Would she implement a victim’s compensation fund around the deaths and harms of the Malone Bourla Weissman, Bancel, Ozlem Tureci, Kariko et al. mRNA technology vaccine to support those harmed by the Malone et al. mRNA technology? How would she get legal accountability from Malone, Bourla, Sahin, Tureci, Bancel, Weissman et al. once courts examine them? If shown to be guilty of causing harms. We have serious issues at hand and the next VP is likely to be engaged in serious decision making for America and the world.

see SAGE’s stack here:

Komodo Dragons - by Sage Hana - Sage’s Newsletter (substack.com)

Start SAGE here:

‘If you squint your eyes and get past the bullshit Clear Coat sales charisma and pancake makeup and bread and circuses and pro wrestling, you can almost see the Komodo Dragon’s eyes glaze over and its tongue flicker.

The world is ruled by Lizards and Gleaming Middle Managers.

They hire Rodeo Clowns and not so kindly grandmother types and grifters and salespersons and PR Dirty Tricks guys and they try the ostensible reason first and if that doesn’t work then they go to the extortion and murder.

They are for sure IMMORAL, but more, AMORAL.

They are sharp enough to know that not all hoomanz are Komodo Dragons so they give the motivated reasoners a slot at the party to feel pretty and special inside and like they are doing the world a solid.

They also just reward not asking questions.

And being a scumbag.

Never revisit the decision.’….