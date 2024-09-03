Yet my basic view is this because a game of silence is being played as the powers at be seek to transform everything about our lives in terms of making mRNA technology vaccines the cornerstone of medicine going forward. This means that all involved with the mRNA technology related patents, the research, the mRNA technology and mRNA vaccine e.g. Robert Malone, Albert Bourla, Stéphane Bancel, Uğur Şahin, Weissman, Katalin Karikó, Özlem Türeci etc. will benefit financially in perpetuity, life-long. There is a silence being played by these people, a game of misdirection. They know that their research and vaccine has never been shown effective as they claimed and was never safety tested. Yet it is a game of silence and misdirection. Double-speak.

And the public suffers.

There can IMO, based on all I know, and all we the public have seen, no benefit from the mRNA-LNP platform and it must be stopped. All prior research has shown the mRNA-LNP platform to be toxic, poisonous and deadly. It really is a crime to have made this available to an unsuspecting public and based on a non-pandemic. And as we see, with the intent to use this technology for a range of illnesses and even fake created non-pandemics such as the fake PCR manufactured H5N1, N2, N8 etc. avian bird flu etc.

Given what we have seen take place with mRNA technology and use in mRNA gene-based vaccines (using the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery platform) for the fraud PCR-manufactured COVID non-pandemic, my position has been and remains that it is to be stopped (and I am joined by many serious scientists), removed from market in full, and not even a temporary stop. I mean a complete stop for good UNTIL it can be shown to be effective and SAFE via the proper comparative effectiveness research.

I even want to state that it must be removed forever. This damage cannot be revered for the confidence by the public is now lost. In other words, no amount of future research can fix this.

This is why I implore POTUS Trump to cease stating that mRNA technology, the COVID vaccines were a success for they were not, and it is critical that he moves to stop its use completely and order a proper (non-congress independent) investigation (with persons placed under oath facing proper judges and juries) into all aspects of this mRNA vaccine and how come it was placed in front of him as the cornerstone of OWS. POTUS Trump must stand up now and declare the disaster this was (OWS, the lockdown lunacy, and the mRNA vaccines (or any such including the DNA viral vector) and that he will do all he could to make the nation ‘whole’ again. I also call on Robert Kennedy Jr. to continue his crusade against OWS, the deadly lockdowns and school closures, and the mRNA vaccine. He has helped tremendously in showcasing the destruction and his leadership role is of critical importance more so, now. Nothing good has come out of mRNA technology and POTUS Trump must know by now that OWS saved no lives, the lockdowns saved no lives, and the mRNA vaccine was never successful, and it was very harmful and deadly.

We needed to do nothing, just NOTHING, in response to the fake fraud pandemic. The response, the deadly medical response killed 95% of those who died. And the ventilator, the deadly sedatives midazolam, propofol, diamorphine etc., the kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, the denial of needed antibiotics etc. Just properly as always, protect our high-risk persons e.g. elderly. That was all that was needed. Proper vigilance as usual. No lockdowns, nothing. No mRNA vaccine was needed for anyone. Moreover, it should have always been offered and never mandated.

There was a rush to financially enrich and get fame and the public were of no concern. Safety was not of concern y IMO, fraudsters and criminals, and it was as if we the public will be the actual ‘research’. In other words, they are proving out their invention on us. With all the deadly collateral consequences to human life and health, short, medium, and long-term.

IMO, this mRNA technology and vaccine should never have been brought to the public for it was not properly researched or tested to exclude harms. We the using public have painfully experienced what happens when you fail to conduct the needed research. It has shown itself to be ineffective and harmful/deadly. We still do not know the medium and longer-term implications of this mRNA technology (LNP) gene platform. Moreover, not because a researcher (s) discovers something, then we the public MUST have it, or it be made available to us. In addition, even if they claim or show it can be of benefit, must we bring it to the public until the needed ethics debate etc. is carried out. The public may not want it for various reasons and the quest for financial profit must never supersede the desires or decisions of the public. I do not believe ANY pharmaceutical company, vaccine makers, drug makers etc. or any government official or health officials seek our benefit. It is always about money, power, control. We have seen that even our own medical doctors would play a role in subjecting us to unproven, untested vaccines and with devastating results for us.

IMO, we need 50 to 80 to 100 more years of bench science research on mRNA technology and on rodents, animals, all types of preliminary confirmatory research and with the proper routine ethics debates informing the public and asking them IF they want this mRNA technology as part of their lives. I think after 100 more years of proper safety research, where it is shown to be completely safe, then and only then can this be brought to the public again to reconsider. IMO it should be destroyed completely. NOW. But this is the only movement I will give and even then, there is no guarantee of acceptance by the public even if it is shown to have clinical, medical benefit.

POTUS Trump (and by extension now Robert Kennedy Jr. and VPOTUS nominee JD Vance as well as POTUS nominee Kamala Harris) must put a stop to mRNA technology now! Go back to the drawing board. Prove safety for many decades to come before bringing this again! IMO. Based on what I know today.

IMO, mRNA technology is DOA and all involved given the clear lack of safety, must be investigated. Start with proper legal tribunals of Robert Malone, Albert Bourla, Stéphane Bancel, Uğur Şahin, Weissman, Katalin Karikó, Özlem Türeci etc. Proper unbiased courts, judges, juries, oaths. We need answers as to what went wrong.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)