WARNING: Reports today that US birth rate at historic low; I warn you, the replacement rate is about 2.2 and we are about 1.6 to 1.8 in US, Canada! CATASTROPHIC, as other cultures OUT-BREEDING west
before we know it, we will be living in Yemen, all of America will look like Hamtramck, Michigan...be careful with this, we must have children in the west, close BORDERS, deport ALL illegals, a MUST!
to hell with the Republicans signaling Americans will not stand for the mass deportation of illegals…fuck them, we must do it, else USA is gone! we need immigration but ONLY of those who will add to USA, benefit USA, Canada etc. fuck this family class bull shit and anchor baby bull shit con.
Muslim women have on average 4 babies…and some….good for them…understand this…beyond replacement.
this is Hamtramck Michigan…today….read about it…
a nation is defined by its borders and those who put blood and sweat in the game…can’t just show up at my border and I take you in. many coming for a better life but many are killers, rapists, jihadists etc. be warned. they will breed you out and stand in your nation shouting ‘death to America’ and Speaker Mike JohnsonLESS will do nothing but meet with Paul Ryan to plot the destruction of Trump again…
get having babies.
This country is more obsessed with killing the children in utero, up to a third of all documented pregnancies ended in voluntary abortion in some years in the 1980s, so grandma and great grandma today either did it or lived wholly among it without regret. Now more obsessed with castration the young and encouraging non-reproductive screwing, whether homo or hetero.
There is no evidence of helping to establish stable family formation from leaders or elders. Men have stated for years that feminists and their ilk went too far in divorce proceedings and boomer and silent women never gave much thought to stability in family lives or passing on the ability to form families to the young. Always it'll just happen. Imagine if the young were taught to give much thought and weight to mate selection as they did to college and career.
This generation is more about abortion than reproduction.