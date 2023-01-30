We were presented with lies disguised as truth. And we believed.

The short answer is, we need to dismantle the existing institutions, down to the bedrock of the US Constitution, and build new institutions on that foundation: legislatures, courts, executives, health care, schools, journalism, financial transaction systems, and many others.

And to do that, we need to build a critical mass of people who understand that that’s the scale of the problem, and are prepared to fight until their last breath to do the work: educate people, dismantle the corrupt institutions, protect the Constitutional bedrock, and build the new institutions.

In the meantime, do not comply. Withhold your individual explicit and implicit consent.’

Katherine Watt

See this substack: