What? BBC is now admitting that EXCESS deaths (& all-cause mortality) greater in 2022 than last 50 years in UK? Now? We have been showing you data near 2 years now! 4 reasons for this, main is vaccine
It's vaccine, stupid, it's the vaccine! Deaths are due to i) virus (little) ii)delayed treatment now people very ill in advanced sequelae iii) terrible medical system treatment iv)the mRNA-DNA shot
It’s the vaccine, you stupid, it’s the vaccine!
SOURCE:
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-64209221
See graph below yet it is not difficult to understand what has happened here and not only in UK, but globally. Deaths in highly vaccinated nations due to:
i)some deaths due to the pathogen, most early 2020 but little now, from 2021 to 2022 to now 2023
ii)deaths due to delayed treatment and now people die due to the advanced diseased state e.g. advanced heart disease, cancer, diabetes etc.
iii)the devastating effects of the mRNA technology itself and the LNP that encases the toxic mRNA as well the pathogenic synthetic spike protein that drives the immune response; this accounts today for the vast majority of deaths
iv)the abusive treatment of the vulnerable and elderly within the healthcare system, the nursing homes etc.; this kills them as they are weak and vulnerable; the moving from nursing home to hospital and back and forth
v)the devastating care via the ‘COVID program’ our elderly get within the hospitals when we take them there e.g. denoted as COVID positive with a flawed fraud over-cycled 95% false-positive PCR test, pumped with dangerous antipsychotics, midazolam, diamorphine to sedate etc., pumped with a range of toxic drugs, isolated, malnourished, dehydrated, pumped with Remdesivir that is kidney and liver toxic that kills them, and intubated and ventilated that kills/killed them.
It's a bioweapon.
NOT a vaccine.
Please stop using the Ministry of Truth's wording.
It's like we're witness to the MSM version of the Kubler-Ross stages of acceptance of death. In this case we're not yet dealing with the acceptance of the fact that the shots were never safe and never effective (for ANY subgroup IMHO). But as far as excess deaths are concerned we've now passed the Denial phase and are probably ready for the Bargaining phase, and even Depression. Once the MSM have accepted that indeed we are experiencing a massive uptick in deaths, the next phase will be to look at why. Of course any relationship to the shots will be denied (Step 1!) vigorously. But they have to start somewhere. The MSM should *but probably won't* experience Depression once they realize that they pushed the ineffective and dangerous shots.