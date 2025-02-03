What does the Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel Moderna Sahin BioNTech et al. mRNA-LNP transfection vaccine do to the baby in utero? Is the mRNA shot safe for pregnant women? No! Dr. Thorp shows us!
Are COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the U.S. Government, Medical Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Industry Claim? No! Who do we hang for this? Courts, judges, juries!
Who is to blame for that photo above? That newborn? Who?
Dr. James Thorp:
Are mRNA Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the U.S. Government, Medical Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Industry Claim? Part I
The CDC/FDA’s safety signals were breached for all 37 Adverse Events following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination in pregnancy:
miscarriage
fetal chromosomal abnormality
fetal malformation
cervical insufficiency
premature rupture of membranes
premature labor
premature delivery
placental calcification
placental infarction
placental thrombosis
placenta accreta
placental abruption
placental insufficiency
placental disorder
fetal maternal hemorrhage
fetal growth restriction
reduced amniotic fluid volume
preeclampsia
fetal heart rate abnormality
fetal cardiac disorder
fetal vascular mal-perfusion
fetal arrhythmia
fetal distress
fetal biophysical profile abnormal
hemorrhage in pregnancy
fetal cardiac arrest
fetal death (stillbirth)
premature infant death
neonatal asphyxia
neonatal dyspnea
neonatal infection
neonatal hemorrhage
insufficient breast milk
neonatal pneumonia
neonatal respiratory distress
neonatal respiratory distress syndrome
neonatal seizure
All 37 Adverse Events breach CDC/FDA limits for safety and are consistent with the authors’ extensive clinical observations.
The magnitude of these safety deviations is unparalleled… as a cause for alarm.
Are COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the U.S. Government, Medical Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Industry Claim? Part I[v1] | Preprints.org
See James:
Evidence of Harm to Unborn and Nursing Infants and Their Mothers
More than any other aspect of the COVID-19 democide, the information in this article clearly reveals the depth of the evil that we must defeat.
Evidence of Harm to Unborn and Nursing Infants and Their Mothers
___
