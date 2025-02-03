Who is to blame for that photo above? That newborn? Who? How come no one in the prior Trump administration or prior Biden administration have gone to jail over this? This was due to the mRNA vaccine so how come? And POTUS Trump was to marry mRNA death technology and vaccine to AI and cancer (STARGATE)? Do these people not understand how insane they sound? Ellison, Altman, Chinaman et al?

Dr. James Thorp:

Are mRNA Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the U.S. Government, Medical Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Industry Claim? Part I

The CDC/FDA’s safety signals were breached for all 37 Adverse Events following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination in pregnancy: miscarriage fetal chromosomal abnormality fetal malformation cervical insufficiency premature rupture of membranes premature labor premature delivery placental calcification placental infarction placental thrombosis placenta accreta placental abruption placental insufficiency placental disorder fetal maternal hemorrhage fetal growth restriction reduced amniotic fluid volume preeclampsia fetal heart rate abnormality fetal cardiac disorder fetal vascular mal-perfusion fetal arrhythmia fetal distress fetal biophysical profile abnormal hemorrhage in pregnancy fetal cardiac arrest fetal death (stillbirth) premature infant death neonatal asphyxia neonatal dyspnea neonatal infection neonatal hemorrhage insufficient breast milk neonatal pneumonia neonatal respiratory distress neonatal respiratory distress syndrome neonatal seizure All 37 Adverse Events breach CDC/FDA limits for safety and are consistent with the authors’ extensive clinical observations. The magnitude of these safety deviations is unparalleled… as a cause for alarm. https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202406.2062/v1

Are COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the U.S. Government, Medical Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Industry Claim? Part I[v1] | Preprints.org

See James:

James Roguski

Evidence of Harm to Unborn and Nursing Infants and Their Mothers

More than any other aspect of the COVID-19 democide, the information in this article clearly reveals the depth of the evil that we must defeat.

Evidence of Harm to Unborn and Nursing Infants and Their Mothers

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)