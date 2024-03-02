1)I believe (in fact I know, I was there as my office in DC at HHS (200 Independence Ave.) was one floor below the headquarters of Operation Warp Speed (OWS)) strongly that the fake pandemic was a US military DoD operation; I mean the ‘response’ we know of beginning February March 2020 was pure US army and NAVY, I met them, and sat in meetings with them; that is all I can say. But OWS was 100% a military operation, the response.

2)Before that, I believe 100%, that way before February 2020 or December 2019 etc. that COVID, or whatever you chose to call it, whatever they released on us (accident or intentional) was ALREADY circulating. I think maybe as early as late 2015 and may have originated from here based on a biological weapons program ran by the US; yes, we may find out that COVID, or whatever it is, came at the hands of the US government, maybe all of it, funding, research, accidental or deliberate release:

3)I do not believe it was a point source release from a Wuhan lab ONLY…no

4)I think that despite Nixon’s moratorium on such bioweapons research in 1969 or so, the US military and certain deep forces decided he was a lunatic to constrain the US’s bioweapons research. You have to understand, America is a military nation FIRST. It is run by the military. Good or bad. It is just a fact.

‘These negotiations gained steam in 1969 when the Nixon administration ended America’s offensive biological weapons program and supported the British proposal. In 1971, the Soviet Union announced its support – but only with the verification provisions stripped out. Since it was essential to get the USSR on board, the U.S. and U.K. agreed to drop those requirements.

In 1972 the treaty was finalized. After gaining the required signatures, it took effect in 1975.

Under the convention, 183 nations have agreed not to “develop, produce, stockpile or otherwise acquire or retain” biological materials that could be used as weapons. They also agreed not to stockpile or develop any “means of delivery” for using them. The treaty allows “prophylactic, protective or other peaceful” research and development – including medical research.’

5)I think the US military DoD put the bioweapons research ‘DARK’, off the books and with heavy CIA lead and that meant no congress oversight and in US, not even the POTUS would know or no one would ask any questions.

6)Theoretically, if you think of it, maybe they were right as a means to keep America safe. For if the enemies developed such, the US would need to respond or at the least, know what was going on. Especially if being developed as a ‘battle-field’ weapon.

7)Note I did a bioweapons, biological terrorism certificate course summer 2001 at Johns Hopkins under Dr. Donald Henderson (aka DA) (eradicated small-pox and I became friends with him, a kind of quasi-mentor during the program, agreed to supervise a doctoral thesis in bioweapons research, but I went on to Oxford and McMaster as a side story but I have a deeper grasp of the issues), just before 9/11 after coming out of grad school epidemiology UofT.

8)I think that around 2015 or so, something got loose, intent or not, and it was not lethal, it was infectious, but non-pathological; I think it was ALWAYS circulating and was based on Gain-of-function (GoF) research etc. Specific final palyers, history will tell us but we have usual suspects.

9)I think the entire world was exposed across several years and maybe 85% were immune, had some level of exposure and immunity to it; see Diamond Princess, USS Theodore Roosevelt, French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle outbreaks early 2020

10)I think that powers at be knew of the release (it was theirs) yet had no reason to spill the beans for it was not lethal…I think high level government including agencies like CDC, NIH, NIAID, FDA, FBI, CIA etc. knew yet again, no case definition by CDC etc. as not needed; granny did die on occassion, but not unusual as it operated like the common cold, influenza, RSV, or some ILI that caused respiratory symptoms in elderly high-risk people…it killed who it would NORMALLY kill…no need to fuss

11)I think that with Trump, they knew he would win re-election very early on, internal polls showed and they had to have an ‘insurance’ to take him out; I think they decided to MANIFEST, or announce COVID as this NOVEL pathogen when it was not novel, they knew it was there all along. The aim and plan was to topple Trump with a devastating failed pandemic response and they would chose who would lead it e.g. Fauci, Birx, Azar etc. so that it would be a catastrophe…it was

12)I think the PCR ‘process’ was used, as it was OVER-CYCLED beyond 24 amplifications (to 40 and 45 Cts) and that meant it was detecting viral dust and fragments and old common colds and denoting you as positive when YOU WERE NOT; you were NOT positive for consequential, infectious, lethal pathogen; you were 95% false-positive

13)Fauci and Birx and the agencies I named in 10 above knew, they all knew, they were using a PCR process to detect something THAT WAS ALWAYS THERE and was non-noxious

14)It is here they created the fake fraud false pandemic out of a fraud ‘false-positive’ PCR process, driving fear and hysteria with the simultaneous lie of asymptomatic transmission

15)Trump bought it, he trusted them, he believed their advice as the prominent agency figures they were but they were hollowing out his Presidency; the die was cast

16)I believe today that not many, for it did not change, across 4 years (and now captured in excess-mortality all cause), not many died of any coronavirus, no, they died due to failure to treat with antibiotics, due to the lock off of hospital beds only to COVID, due to the effects of lockdowns and school closures, due to the deadly ineffective mRNA technology gene-based mRNA vaccines, and MOST, the vast majority of our peoples died due to how they were treated in hospitals via the COVID death protocol: false-positive PCR, isolation of granny, DNR orders, denial of antibiotics, toxic respiratory suppressing sedatives propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, fentanyl, morphone etc.), Remdesivir that was kidney and liver toxic, intubation and placed on deadly ventilator…yes, it was the medical response that killed the vast majority, not any virus or entity they released or got out

17)It was the lockdowns, all the non-pharmaceutical interventions, the COVID treatment protocol as in 16 above, that killed and the excess-mortality data shows this; we see blips due to the lockdowns etc. and then after the vaccine roll-out, NOT before; whatever they released was not deadly…it was how we responded that killed and the vaccine, the mRNA technology vaccine.

18)I think that they were using the lockdowns to topple TRUMP ONLY but other players, including pharma and deepstate evil people, the mRNA technology people, the vaccine makers etc. understood that it was the perfect time to bring their prior FAILED mRNA vaccine; all their plans to re-organize the world, to cull, to depopulate, to harm, to rule, to gain power, money, fame, all could be now had via the mRNA technology vaccine (Malone, Bancel, Bourla, Weissman, Sahin, Kariko et al. people)…now they could do it, they could use the lockdowns they had implemented for a PCR-manufactured fake pandemic, to bring the vaccine; this was all about getting vaccines into your arms for deeper, darker malfeasant aims. A maybe binary or tertiary milti-stage bioweapon. Stage one was deployed.

The question is what, how far, what is next?

All of it was to topple Trump IMO and it did in November 2020, including mail-in ballots and stolen votes. Yet he was also devastatingly harmed by the lockdowns and his team nor many did not understand how much the lockdowns hurt him and it was designed as such; the internal polls showed us this; the deepstate got their way and got their man! That was Fauci et al.’s job and they did it well!

But then again, who am I? I am just an opiner alike you. We just have thoughts. I share.