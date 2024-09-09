then we must keep the Malone Bourla Bancel Kariko mRNA death vaccine at the core of the discussion. Too many of our young players have died due to this Malone mRNA vaccine platform and we must hold these people to account, we must punish them…we cannot let them slink off with stolen money…stolen valor even applied to COVID.

Look, we mourn with Chance’s parents, devastating loss (and we cannot let this young man’s death be swept under the rug, we mourn and praise him for a life cut down so very early), and I want to know how come so many of the dying teen football players are black, brown? Statistically I can argue that 95 out of 100 flips of a coin can happen by ‘chance alone’ if that coin is FAIR. Not the 96 th flip, then I would conclude it is not a fair coin and something ‘other’ than CHANCE alone is at play. So, 8 of 10 dead now suddenly and being colored can happen by chance ALONE but we must still question if this group was targeted…we need to unravel this. It is near impossible to take down a healthy teen. Health teens do not just DIE.

Put a pin in that for a moment.

Look, the time for games are gone, I am not fucking around with the language. OWS did not work, it failed, Trump must not say it did, the lockdowns killed, the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine never worked and killed, and Malone et al. knew it did not work and killed. They only turned when could not hide the deaths…anymore…they tried to.

Trump needs to promise reversal of LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP Act, and a VICTIM’S compensation fund, and a whistle blower tribunal, and to go after all involved in fraud COVID and vaccine.

What about these recent 9 high-school teens who died too? So really it is ten (10). Mostly colored so is that an issue to unpack as to that community targeted with Malone et al. mRNA vaccine? Was it?

NINE ‘Fully Vaccinated’ High School Football Players Died Suddenly in August, America suffered an unprecedented loss of

life last month among high school football players who died suddenly after receiving a Covid mRNA shot. Yes, due to the Malone, Bourla, Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine! excellent scholarship by Lioness of JUDAH

Malone et al. all of them, IMO have questions (with Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman et al.) to answer under oath, real courts and juries and judges….fair courts, fair inquiry to make their case…but come on, Malone is a character indeed, who trashed Trump for 10 years, I know, I was part of his groups when he did, a Trojan, will hurt Trump; these people want inside to then claim Trump is a moron and killed people…I heard them…they thought I was ‘with’ them….never…I played them like how they played the American people….these are bad people…no good intent other than money…that was their plan all along…these are dangerous people. Killed us with their mRNA technology death shot now want to work in Trump’s administration? Does that make sense? Like Jeffrey Dahmer raping and killing and then eating one of his victims as he did, and walking up to you with an arm in his hand telling you trust him, he did not do it, look elsewhere…that is what we are being fed, makers of the death mRNA technology trying to tell is they are the good guys…

In what sane universe can someone who is and was involved in making the mRNA technology that today we know is ineffective and harmful, deadly and has killed, get a job with anything to do with vaccines etc.? So, the FDA or US health agencies now have move up from hiring people who are not only inept, but actually created death yet put them on payroll? Then I would know we are insane. Literally. How do you sell that?

Is the move for all involved (those who were hammering the mRNA technology before and the vaccine) to tell us NOW that the mRNA technology was really good? Actually we were wrong, it is good. Beneficial? How far up does that go? Who would be involved in that head fake and trickery to us the public? Would this then give Trump the ‘get-out-of-jail’ card on the mRNA vaccines that killed? Some seem to think so. You? That he could then say para ‘well what I approved was good, see these scientists say it was good’…is this where we are going? That people are now working together (conspiring) to turn tail, reverse course to make future mRNA related money so inoculating themselves? They want to keep n the dole so now changing their tune. They will change their tune to follow the money, never was about public health and saving people…never.

What do you think?

to believe anything out of Malone’s mouth just cannot happen, for he went from big champion of the shots, his technology he says, he says, to not good, to them taking the shot telling you his doctor made him, what bull shit…you made the mRNA technology, and telling us you made a decision for shot based on your doctor? that you did not know the harms? or the harms were not enough to stop you? now saying harmful? to not good, to then shilling for the shots telling us they work…’unambiguous evidence’? I mean, what the hell are you saying Malone? This guys just goes where there is money and now he is trying to use Kennedy Jr. to get a job…using media to do it…going on social media begging for a job…but then if that happened, then I tell you, we are being fucked…I would then conclude this was all a farce and way worse than I thought. We were played. By all, top down.

But Kennedy Jr. is a good man IMO, smart, loves USA…he won’t let a duplicitous double-talking money grifter like Malone snow him…I don’t think so. I really don’t. Malone has zero place in any administration, he confuses pipetting chemicals for a proper decision-making job.

Next minute you telling me Kennedy Jr. now supports OWS? And lockdowns? No….now supports mRNA and the Malone mRNA vaccine? After gaining fame and money railing against it? Oh come on, don’t give me that. That can’t happen. Kenny Jr. is a smart guy, he won’t fall for that. I am confident. Others, not him.

But are you people out of your fucking minds? Then I will seriously have to conclude this was all a game, a farce…an OP…then, I, little people like me, who did work in the administration fighting against the wrongs while others were bashing Trump…will need to question what Trump is doing for that will make no sense.

This now is all about people smelling money, so claiming supports Trump to get jobs. I heard these very same people say they would move to get close to the administration, yes, doctors and scientists to then take him out by telling the public he really is stupid and insane, an idiot, and they cannot work for him, that they made a mistake. So, he best be careful. I know them all.

Truth is, nothing about OWS worked or was successful. OWS, the lockdowns, the school closures, the mask mandates, the Malone Sahin Tureci et al. mRNA technology vaccine saved no one. It killed! OWS or the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine killed people, was NEVER a success, not one life was saved, not one! Trump knows this, that even children were killed by the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, and he must soon, SAY it! He cannot continue to claim OWS or the Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine was a success. That is wrong, and deceives the nation.

I know all of these players, and Malone or anyone like him must never be allowed near a Trump administration or any government position of authority, and if this happens due to Kennedy junior, then that would be near subversive to Trump. That would be reckless and poor judgement. I can say that clearly. Kenndy Jr. does not even know Malone et al. the way I know him. Katalin Karikó who got the NOBEL basically said Malone a fraud, over-sold embellished fraud, a con man, she should know, she worked with him on said mRNA technology. He is not what he sold himself to be to DEL, EPOCH, CHD, Brownstone etc. Or did they know? Did they do the ‘selling’? Was this a larger OP? Who lied to who?

The only one of these people who demands respect from me still is Kirsch…somehow he remains balls to the wall…honest…maybe it’s because he has his own money so don’t need tax-payer money…I liked his comparison to Kennedy’s list. This continues as a money whore grift fest by most involved, all of COVID…

A high school football player from the Florida panhandle died after collapsing during an away game on Friday, school officials said. Chance Gainer, a senior at Port St. Joe High School, fell to the ground just before halftime during a game at Liberty County High School in Bristol, Fla., Port St. Joe principal Sissy Godwin confirmed to NPR on Saturday. Gainer was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to an area hospital, she said. He’d just celebrated his 18th birthday last month. Gulf District Schools Superintendent Jim Norton said in a statement that Gainer’s death was a “tragic loss.”

Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)