Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JenM's avatar
JenM
Jul 26, 2023

He should show some humility and apologize for his lack of judgement in trusting Fauci et al.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Chad Brown's avatar
Chad Brown
Jul 26, 2023

Order prosecution of those who perpetrated the COVID-19 vaccine scam

Reply
Share
2 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture