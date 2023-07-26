What must POTUS Trump aka '45' do in the first hour after being elected and sworn in? i)reverse the 'liability protection' vaccine makers & government officials enjoy, make it retroactive to Feb 2020
ii)set up victim compensation fund for all those harmed by lockdowns and COVID vaccine, especially police & military iii) disband fraud VAERS database & set up proper vaccine adverse event reporting
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
He should show some humility and apologize for his lack of judgement in trusting Fauci et al.
Order prosecution of those who perpetrated the COVID-19 vaccine scam