What? POTUS Trump aka '45' aka Donaldos Magnus Maximus Trumpos now say MILITARY style tribunals for Democrats and Republicans once elected? What? There is a GOD! But 45 best know we holding his nuts
to the fire, no vacillating on this, no bullshitting, you also said 45 mass deporting, sealing border and we expect this! We putting you back there to RAMBO Washington & take the bitch to the studs
What? Big stones Donaldos throwing down? I love it! More, we want more Donaldos!!
We hanging them en masse and better yet, writ large, let us impose the courts sentence by firing squad…in The ROSE Garden!
We have a preliminary list of who will be under tribunal? I love this list…let us add to it…Like my over 100 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse…who do you want under tribunal…?
and 45 best know, if tribunals say guilty of causing deaths etc., we hanging 1 hour after…right on White House Lawn…
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Please consider support of a good company McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yes, Cheney committed treason, as did all those on the sham J6 committee who colluded with Pelosi to cover up THEIR act of insurgency against America and a sitting President, that resulted in a stolen election, and overthrow of the government.
They all committed treason. Trump knows this, and agrees.
Interestingly, during Trump's first term Gitmo was expanded to be able to house many more inmates. I expect that is where these military tribunals will be held. Some have speculated that a few high profile traitors have already been dispatched through Gitmo. There is no proof of this, but it cannot be disproved. We know that Trump devolved the government before he allowed Biden to "take office". Derek Johnson also knows this, and has said that the real Joe Biden was not inaugurated, but given a funeral that day. We may never know, but we DO know that Trump has been the actual Commander In Chief all this time.
This is the only move Trump can make if he wants us to take him seriously.
If he doesn't hold to his word, then we should demand him to step down.
Do you have a link to this statement, Dr Alexander?
I'd love to share it with.my wife.