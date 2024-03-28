Good stack SAGE.

Malone lied here, this Callahan shit never happened…like all he says, bullshit made up stuff for you ‘want’ to believe…you were waiting on him to tell you something important about his mRNA technology (and gave him money) and how he and they would turn it off and reverse the effects…alas, you never got that, just stories on horsies. Lusitanos.

and when Sasha Latypova used the term ‘lie’ to describe something Malone said in his interview, I smiled. For she is and was so right. This guy runs around playing victim after he attacks people in media, taking poor people money yet he refuses still today to take a serious interview. Him, Bourla, Bancel, Kariko, Weissman, Sahin and all like them, these people did something so terribly wrong to humanity and these beasts breached ethics and decency and brought Pandora out to play and I am afraid she will never ever go back in the box. To these beasts, it was about money, fame, NOBELS etc. These beasts cared not one bit about human beings and safety, else these beasts would have ensured that their mRNA technology and mRNA vaccine had the proper long-term safety studies to underpin roll-out to the general population. They would have ensured, Malone should have, given his in your face posture, that the public knew that pregnant women, elderly etc. were not part of the legacy trials and MUST not get the vaccine. He and they were silent. For too long. They were and still continue to be silent on dangerous aspects of the mRNA technology.

And stop Bob bullshitting us on ‘modified’ etc. You are as equal to blame for deaths as is Weissman, Kariko, Bourla, Bancel etc. All of you must be investigated and subjected to legal forums with judges and juries who must deliberate and examine the evidence and get questions answered to help decide on outcome, if you should be punished or praised. Judges and courts will decide that, and penalties could range from monetary fines to jail to execution. It is up to judges. Juries. Courts. The legal process. We will abide by their judgements.

SAGE HANA:

Here is the Robert Malone Joe Rogan Clip on the Jan. 4, 2020 call from CIA Agent Michael Callahan.

SAGE HANA

·

FEBRUARY 15, 2023

Alright, this is a redux of a post that I did yesterday, but there is just so much weirdness going on here that it needs another, more detailed, treatment. Trust me, I have Sherpa fatigue, too. I kind of cannot believe that I am still doing posts on this guy. 😅 But he is just always there and anytime someone like Bob Malone or Eco Health Alliance *whist…’