The issue to these people is job security and no one coming in to unmask their wrongs…I guess any administration. And so, the Biden folk are very concerned for Biden is their conduit to job security at least for next 4 years and also to ensure no investigations go forward. As I have said, many involved and Biden INC. are running him to stay out of jail. He is their ‘get out of jail’ or ‘stay out of jail card’, it is how these people think. They were never going to attend another debate once they got the first one done above water. Now they have to debate (I argue 45 must insist on 2 more and one must be Town Hall) and as crazy as this is, it may be better some say to swap him out than do another debate for it will crash the party too. Can have a pull down of many persons house and senate.

Game they told me was that they crafted this plan to pull out of additional debates and just to sneak him over the victory line (keep him mostly hidden and tightly scripted) for they all know and knew 2.5 to 3 years now (I argue 4) he was neurologically impaired and not mentally fit and incapable to campaign and debate properly and it was fading fast…Biden should not have ran 4 years ago, he was mentally unfit then…so once they could get him to elections and sneak out a win, then they would be safe from investigations and a week after elections Biden would resign out of fading health and the VP would take over and a new VP would be appointed; that was the plan…now with what has happened and focus on Biden’s clear devastating mental health and capacity to string 2 sentences together, they are as scared knowing if he does pull it off, that he now cannot resign as planned for now he and they are defending him saying he is healthy and fine….so they are cornered. They say best option is to swap him out now…for how can you be telling the public you are fine and do win the election then suddenly resign out of ill health? Yet everyone knows it is not even about 4 more years, it is about Biden cannot be left to serve as POTUS now, not for another day! It is a risk to the nation.

What is incredible is how ‘silence’ and cover-up reporting is used by the media to hurt one POTUS and yet help another e.g. the media was silent and complicit on the harms and deadliness of the COVID lockdown lunacy, on the truth, the fraud of the fake PCR created non-pandemic, and the lies of the mRNA vaccine and the harms and death it was causing so that it could hurt Trump as it would be HIS fault (in other words they lied and deceived about the truth and pretended, and also silent on Biden’s health so that it could help him…silence to ‘hurt’ one POTUS and silence to ‘help’ another…the silence and pretense was based on complicity and it worked to harm one POTUS and help another.

