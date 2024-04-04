Who needs COVID? Why doctor up a fraud fake COVID PCR-manufactured non-pandemic when you have a Solar Eclipse of the sun? What idiocy!! These idiots all around us, for an eclipse, are in chaos...
we have idiots rushing into groceries buying up shelves, lines in gas stations, near declarations of state of emergency, 100$ a night hotel rooms in Niagara Falls selling for $5,000 a night!!
Now we can understand how the evil malfeasants enacted their COVID fraud on the gullible, for gullible we are! How stupid are people, oh my God, it is embarrassing, for a solar eclipse that we have routinely. The media can do this? Turn you into morons, raving lunatics? All this for 3 minutes of observing a natural phenomenon?
Sometimes I am embarrassed to be human. Not even the animals in the zoo could ever be this stupid.
Before social media and the dumbing down of the world the last 30 years
We used to look forward to the eclipse
Zombie brains have been with us for a while