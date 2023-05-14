Why didn't the FDA under the Biden administration demand & require any COVID mRNA technology based boosters e.g. bivalent booster (Wuhan strain plus BA.4 &.5 clades) to undergo HUMAN clinical trials?
Why? Why was the decision to grant EUA based on 8 mice (a rodent model) that I may add resulted in the mice actually getting sick from COVID; we used a rodent model where rodents got sick to get EUA?
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Rochelle Walensky resigned… She will never be accountable for anything as she was NEVER appointed as a director of CDC…. She was sworn (and not a proper oath) as a senior advisor. That’s it.
I am finding now that multiple FOIA requests are not returning any info/docs regarding Biden admin oaths to the office. Are there any? Not holding my breath.
Because depopulation was the goal.