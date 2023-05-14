Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alina's avatar
Alina
May 14, 2023Edited

Rochelle Walensky resigned… She will never be accountable for anything as she was NEVER appointed as a director of CDC…. She was sworn (and not a proper oath) as a senior advisor. That’s it.

I am finding now that multiple FOIA requests are not returning any info/docs regarding Biden admin oaths to the office. Are there any? Not holding my breath.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Darel L. Long's avatar
Darel L. Long
May 14, 2023

Because depopulation was the goal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture