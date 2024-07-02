‘New polling showing a sharp drop in voters' confidence in President Biden's fitness for office stunned one data analyst on Monday.

"If you look at the polling now compared to what it was pre-debate and compare it to what it was four years ago, it‘s just not even on the same planet," CNN reporter Harry Enten reacted on the network.’

If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092