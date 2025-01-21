transfection vaccine…stand up, speak out as you have, we are waiting. Take that damn tape off your mouth and break those chains Bobby Jr. We know Bobby Jr. wants to break free, we know…we cannot wait much longer.

Communication that the swearing in was basically cancelled:

1.)See first e-mail sent by POTUS Trump’s inauguration telling swearing in ticket holders that it was basically over, cancelled, that your ticket was a commemorative piece unless you were one of the corrupted ‘high-crime bandit’ class (save the Justices & family and some choice congress persons and senators)…no folk like me could not get into the Rotunda…we were ‘too clean, too uncorrupted, we did not break any laws, we are simply hard working tax-paying people so SOL’…

From: xxx@xxx.senate.gov

To: Dr. Paul Alexander

Sat, Jan 18 at 12:46 p.m.

You are receiving this email because Senator xxxx office has previously confirmed your ticket allotment for the 60th Presidential Inauguration.

The Sergeant at Arms has officially confirmed with our office that all Presidential Inauguration tickets are now purely commemorative. Senator xxxx office in xxx Hart Senate Office Building will still be open Sunday, January 19th from 10am-5pm for those who would like to pick up their commemorative inauguration tickets and programs. If your group is interested in tours or other activities during your time in Washington D.C., we are happy to assist you in our office on Sunday.

Please note, White House and FBI Headquarters tours are not available. Tours of the Capitol building and other sites in Washington D.C. are subject to availability.

xxx xxxx

Staff Assistant

Office of U.S. Senator xxx (xx)

Invitation to the Inaugural dinner and party ball in Washington, DC

2)Also, see invitation to attend the Presidential MAHA ball (Robert Kennedy Jr.); Bobby Jr. ensured I had an invitation and ticket (a good man, I think he will not take the path of wrong and corruption, I do think a good man, he wants to be in the space of good, I think if he runs for POTUS in 2028 he will win & if joining with Trump he can get there, then I support him; it will be fascinating, the union but I will play a role to fix and I will push hard and relentless to ensure that the good comes from it, I will help him, there is a hero inside of him, inside of you, of me, of all of us, so I pray that God covers him with peace and safety to allow him the chance to do the good he wants to do; who knows, together POTUS Trump PLUS Bobby Jr. can do it, can break the chains of corruption, can really FIX things, who knows, but I trust FOR NOW, so let us try but we, you and I, will be the tip of the spear to ensure that whatever destiny lays ahead, it is materialized for the good of all…there is a hero, a giant inside of each of us, and this battle we now face will be the defining one of our lives but I ask you, buckle up, and let us make a try with POTUS Trump and Bobby Jr.; I think Bobby Jr. can be the difference and can even be on his own but let us see what happens next and we are not waiting too long, very quickly now we will see if this is pure bullshit corruption and we were snowed…if so, we will re-calibrate and rise and up the fight! I like Bobby Jr. and support him, I admire him and know a good man, but I will fight him if he drops the ball in the fight against the OWS and deadly mRNA transfection vaccine; God has gifted him, placed him in a position to make a difference so I will back him, but he MUST NOT turn like most crooks among us, he must take this to the house);

Now see the communication to attend the inaugural balls…

you should note it is not free for those attending these balls, you make a ‘gift’ donation, substantial. People like me cannot afford that.

