Women again! once again, it is the women who stand up as the de-balled 'eunuch' pusillanimous men pull fuzz balls from their navels & gaze around; Thank God for Esther , strong women who when
they see crisis know when to act; I applaud them; I was also part of the Canadian trucker convoy and US convoy and it was the women time and again, on the front line being pepper sprayed and beaten
🚨BREAKING — Esther McVey Of UK Parliament Demands “An Urgent And Thorough Investigation Into Excess Deaths”
Please, I see mostly male doctors and individuals fighting back, and women significantly over complied with Convid measures. In my area, where masks have not been mandatory in over 2 years, 90% of those masked up are female.
We are seeing an increase across the board of deaths all over the world. And what is to blame besides a virus? Because we have always had dozens of those, upper respiratory infections. My dad caught a cold a long while back and he almost died from pneumonia.
The difference is the Covid tyranny. Censorship, silencing voices, isolation, masking, social distancing, and denial or delay of appropriate life saving health care. Did we run out of statin drugs? No, and they got creative in how to get medications to those who needed them.
And then kids were locked out of school and stuck in front of a computer. Kids were kept away from friends, restricted from public use of playgrounds, gyms, and their only source of socialization was on a digital device via the internet. Suicides, self harm, child abuse and child sex trafficking.
I can say that locally many moms started standing up at school board meetings, county commission meetings as well demanding common sense, and dads too. But honestly many moms took the lead early on. We have to make certain this never happens again.