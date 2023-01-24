Women have had it difficult for centuries in the west particularly in a patriarchal world, so why are the men in the west standing by while this transgender crap festers and develops? Why are men
not defending women and running the fraud transgender crap out of Dodge? Why are parents too feeding into this crap your son is a boy at home in the morning and girl at school bullsh*t?
Where are the men? Have your nuts been stapled to your legs or glued on to your legs? Where are your stones, man? Why are you not standing up for your women and running these transgender freaks out of Dodge? How come you letting these transgender freaks come in and relegate women to zero now? Taking her place. Do you not understand the more you allow this fraud to mainstream the more your women have no place? She always had so much challenges in a sordid patriarchal world and now you have transgenders supplanting her and you are doing nothing? Nothing? What about this gender re-assignment bullsh*t fraud. What is wrong with Western parents? You are destroying your children. IMO.
So beyond over this BS!! Trying to remove Aretha Franklin song from Spotify that offends them for the term “natural woman!!”
Are ultrasound techs fired if they reveal a baby’s gender to a pregnant WOMAN (not “pregnant person”...SHE is a WOMAN if she is indeed biologically pregnant). If they aren’t getting fired yet, it’s not far down the list of insanity yet to happen. And expectant parents better forget about any of those gender reveal activities they envision doing...they’ll soon be illegal & considered hate crimes! 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️
They've been after the women AND the men for a couple of decades. It is a power against the West that has succeeded in demoralizing and emasculating men as well as women. One can argue about history, and why people subjugate other people as a philosophical question, as clearly that happens, in an evil way, repeatedly, but this is something foreign, that starts destroying BOTH men and women in childhood. What that power wants is for us to fight and hate each other, and it is not difficult to weaponize the battle of the sexes, as Kissinger (a dark triad evil person) said, but even the off the rails trans loons have been groomed and cultivated and turned into wildly labile, narcissistic, mentally ill, borderlines who value only the material and celebrity by a power not of the West. IMO.