yikes!

now why would the horseman from Alcatraz even think that? Did he think Bobby was that stupid? Bobby is a smart man. did he think his 5-generation warfare mass formation Desmit bullshit horsecrap garbage worked on steel minded people like Bobby? or me for that matter? or Breggin? or McCullough? or Coulson? ha ha ha…did he think Bobby bought the horseshit he was selling? I know to a point…everyone does pimp someone, don’t they, maybe even Bobby does do a little pimping…and the pimp Malone was on you! and you people, don’t give me smack over my writing here…you knows I run in de hood with my homies since we was pups…you knows now and again I gots to go a likkle island on you…for your information, likkle is the same as ‘little’ in our island speak…ha ha ha

Now, back to reality….

Bobby I like, I think a decent man fundamentally and I think has great things to offer America, why would he not? I don’t mind his lustful ways, he will sort that our with his maker one day, I could even stomach the leftist views for it is his right…but you know your boy don’t buy the leftist views and ideology re America…but I think he is the type of democrat one would approve of. I think that underneath it all, Bobby Jr. loves America, flag, rule of law, and is a patriot…I do….better than most deranged IMO murderous vapid beelzebub democrats leftists socialists who would blow up America literally, if they got the chance cough cough see the SQUAD cough cough, but Bobby is very misguided by his policy team, I got to be square with you Bobby, you went and stick here…I hope with the VP pick Bobby Jr. must know now that his campaign is doomed DOA and he should fire them all. I wish Bobby the very best and hope Trump gives him a key role to help fix America, he must have a role, he is a good man, IMO great man, and has good things to offer. I do think an American patriot whose name will be in lights having contributed to the success of America.

I think Malone is now understanding his irrelevance. Thought he could be relevant by creating chaos and destroying the Freedom Movement…he did create chaos but we figured out the little one with his stepstool and all, and all we wanted little one, was that very elusive thing you people seem hard to understand…it is called…

HONESTY. TRUTH.

You Malone, Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin, Bancel, Bourla, Weissman, Kariko et al…your types, we just need some accounting under oath of what you knew, when you knew it. Fairness. If you did good, we will praise you. We will punish you legally if you caused harms. Anyone. Legal forums allow you to present your accounting for proper deliberation. We will however always seek you out for accountability, and we will get it. In courts, in front of juries. Legal forums. We will let good governance play out and rule of law. But we will get it.