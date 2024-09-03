Brownstone etc.) on getting any accountability from him, to collect major donor money from poor folk who thought he was legit, why should he get off? Robert Malone is no different than Drew Weissman, in fact he is a fraud, they who got the NOBEL claimed he never did the work he has claimed, and you gave him donor money for. Did he ever help you? Karikó was in the lab, said he is a fraud, over-sold himself she said, he even threatened her. He said it would not end well for her. How could he threaten this woman scientist who got the NOBEL and not the men?

If we going after Fauci et al. in proper courts, then why not Malone? Because he bullshitted you with bullshit talk? How has he fixed things? Think now, has he? No he has not, but you gave him money. Why? Why did you give this fraud con man money? What did you or society get other than his deadly technology?

Tell me why…make your case…that the claimed inventor at times of mRNA, then mRNA technology, then the vaccine etc. should get a pass? Note, nothing Malone says I believe…ZERO! Those who got the NOBEL and awards say he is a bullshit con artist, he did likely nothing on it. So you fell for the con. You did! Thing for me is he hurt many good people in the COVID fight, and he knew what he was doing. No mistakes. He is that way, IMO, someone who reacts by attacking people…and suing them and threatening them and causing them harms. He knows what he is doing but then he met me.

Tell me. I am interested to know. Why should he get a pass if we investigate Fauci? It will happen so why should he get a pass? He rather turned around and sued any scientist or threatened anyone who questioned his work for they knew he was linked to the deaths. He said go after all the others, not him…he has the gift of gab…he can bullshit, not them, so go after them. Get accountability from them. Not him.

Does that make sense? See how the mass formation was done to you…by him and his sidekick? I know you trusted and wanted to believe but all he is was a man packaged and promoted by the Freedom Movement media to collect donor money off him and he off them. A use-use while raping you for your precious money!

Prove me wrong!

