Miss G.
Apr 22, 2023

the completely unrelated cause of death (even tho the cause of death is pending?) is ABV: anything but the vax. it’s highly contagious.

looks like a pandemic. definitely can’t be the most safe and effective (experimental) vaccine in history. because never has a (experimental) vaccine been MORE tested.

we know it’s safe because billions of people have taken it.

but we know.... it’s the vax stupid.

Jen
Apr 22, 2023

Poor Damar is dead! His double in that interview they put on... was missing his neck tattoo. Don’t want the masses to get too upset but unless they actively detox, their cancers should start showing up soon?

Sadly, doctors have really taken a hit from the trusted positions they once held. Between supporting the Vax (whether thru beliefs it worked OR being paid incentives to give)... to the cash cow of mutilating confused children with gender dysphoria. This is only going to get worse with the inclusive practices of med schools instead of meritocracy, sigh!

Thankful I “made it” thru 5 surgeries in the last 3 years (2 hip replacements; 2 knee replacements; one knee done twice!) It may have helped that hubby is a surgeon who was my advocate? But even he knows... there are too many docs who now “follow guidelines” instead of thinking on their own. Sigh!

