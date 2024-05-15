See XLEAR here:

https://www.allxylitol.com/discount/ALEXANDER10

XLEAR: yes the fraudsters out again trying to drive MADNESS & hysteria over H5N1 or COVID 2.0; can they use gain-of-function to create a lethal flu? Yes, probably trying? Can they succeed? Likely NO! But whatever they are trying again, it is not over. Their drive to create fear and panic, fear porn. To drive deadly vaccines that will not work as per COVID mRNA vaccines.

See XLEAR here:

https://www.allxylitol.com/discount/ALEXANDER10

At no time can you ever ever bring a vaccine for a respiratory flu like virus, ever. Those talking H5N1 vaccine know this. They are frauds, criminals! They know mass vaccinating poultry, animals etc. will drive Darwinian Natural selective pressure for more infectious variants to emerge. Viral immune escape, original antigenic sin (OAS)(immune priming, immune imprinting, immune fixation, prejudicing), recalled antibodies are to the initial prime or exposure. OAS can operate also for natural exposure as the initial prime (not just vaccine).

See XLEAR here:

https://www.allxylitol.com/discount/ALEXANDER10

But there are simple solutions e.g. nasal-oral washes that we can use as part of daily life to combat anything landing in the oral-nasal passages; povidone-iodine is great, also XLEAR (Xylitol)

Cleaning out the nasal-oral passages are key to mitigating the effects of any microbe in the first place (not just this fake fraud COVID or whatever it was that they released, or H5N1 or any disease X fraud they are cooking up or the routine microbes you are exposed to daily as pathogen typically land on your nasal mucosa, oral cavity etc. and hangs out there a bit) and stopping it there in the nasal-oral passage. This is a reasonable adaptive approach. Particularly if compounds are safe, available, effective, low-cost, does no harm. Simple saline solution works just fine too.

XLEAR’s Xylitol nasal spray is one product that offers a simple, safe, cost-effective step as a solution. XLEAR can cleanse the nasal passages of microbes such as bacteria, viruses, allergens, and other forms of air pollution. The hypertonic solutions alleviate and mitigate swelling and opens the air passages without discomfort, working by cleansing and hydrating at the same time.

XLEAR is the ONLY nasal spray that has combined an effective amount of XYLITOL and the health-promoting practice of a saline to help wash, hydrate, and moisturize the nasal passages.

See XLEAR here:

In addition, compounds like dilute povidone-iodine and hydrogen peroxide (see my substack below for instructions) have been shown to be effective, low cost, and we even argue that besides precautions, common sense, that no lockdowns, no vaccine was ever needed in COVID. I argue no early treatment. The use of the nasal-oral washes are virucidal enough to offer protection, safe, even pre-COVID and post. There is also XLEAR (Xylitol based) that does same and can work to keep the nasal passages clean and guard against germs in the nasal oral passages. Safe. XLEAR has a dramatic positive impact on oral hygiene.

See XLEAR here:

https://www.allxylitol.com/discount/ALEXANDER10

XLEAR is a patented, non-addictive nasal spray designed to aid in the relief of irritation caused by pollutants, allergens and germs in the nasal passages.

It is the ONLY nasal spray that has combined an effective amount of XYLITOL and the health-promoting practice of a saline to help wash, hydrate, and moisturize the nasal passages.

Ingredients:

purified water, xylitol, saline, grapefruit seed extract (preservative)

https://www.allxylitol.com/discount/ALEXANDER10

XLEAR 12-HOUR DECONGESTANT NATURAL SALINE NASAL SPRAY WITH XYLITOL & OXYMETAZOLINE, 0.5 FL OZ (PACK OF 1)

INSTANT RELIEF. Includes oxymetazoline for instant relief from even the most extreme congestion and sinus pressure.

INCLUDES XYLITOL. The addition of xylitol cleans, moisturizes, and protects delicate sinus tissues.

12-HOUR RELIEF. Patented formula provides a full 12 hours of relief without drowsiness or dryness.

EASY-TO-USE PUMP SPRAY. Metered pump sprayer ensures precise dosing every time.

NATURAL INGREDIENTS. Over 99% natural formula containing just 4 ingredients means you know exactly what’s going up your nose.

H5N1-highly pathogenic avian (bird flu) influenza: is it real? is it another FAKE non-pandemic? we know swine & bird (poultry/fowl) populations in China so massive & they mass vaccinate driving mutant (substack.com)