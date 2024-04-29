How do you manage in this uncertain time? There is this talk about Tamiflu for H5N1 and while it is modestly effective (ambivalent research), we really have no remedy for this as a flu. Yet, should we? Should we just take normal sensible precautions of protecting the high-risk vulnerable and live life normally? As we should have for this fraud COVID (if it were real)?

And IMO, I am not buying this H5N1 as a concern for there is always infection among poultry. The issue is if bad people can be making it more virulent, lethal and to jump to humans? Doing dangerous GoF research etc. On balance, is this more of the same, COVID fraud? IMO likely so. Do we completely disregard? They failed with COVID and the fraud Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine…yet would they try to harm the population? Yes, certainly for whatever their design is. They have shown the inclination and have done it. In COVID.

What can we do? If this H5N1 was made deliberately to be a problem, if it did jump to humans, if it does have some negative effect, then how do we respond?

Is there some practical first line of defense?

Turns out we have a simple, safe, effective first line of defense (and really works against all pathogen, virus, bacteria etc. that land in the nasal, oral cavity etc. when there is exposure). It is the nasal-oral rinses, washes, e.g. Povidone-Iodine, hydrogen peroxide etc. or any similar that is dilute for human use. It does have good effect, quite effective against pathogen and likely against any influenza and if this H5N1 avian influenza becomes a concern.

Researchers (Nongluk Sriwilaijaroen et al.) looked at povidone-iodine (PVP-I), ‘which has a broad-spectrum microbicidal property…for its inhibitory effects against influenza virus infection in MDCK cells and the mechanisms of PVP-I action on HA and NA.’

Researchers found:

‘Results

Results obtained using a novel fluorescence- and chromogenic-based plaque inhibition assay showed that 1.56 mg/ml PVP-I inhibited infections in MDCK cells of human (8 strains) and avian (5 strains) influenza A viruses, including H1N1, H3N2, H5N3 and H9N2, from 23.0–97.5%. A sialidase inhibition assay revealed that PVP-I inhibited N1, N2 and N3 neuraminidases with IC 50 values of 9.5–212.1 μg/ml by a mixed-type inhibition mechanism. Receptor binding inhibition and hemagglutinin inhibition assays indicated that PVP-I affected viral hemagglutinin rather than host-specific sialic acid receptors.

Conclusion

Mechanisms of reduction of viral growth in MDCK cells by PVP-I involve blockade of viral attachment to cellular receptors and inhibition of viral release and spread from infected cells. Therefore, PVP-I is useful to prevent infection and limit spread of human and avian influenza viruses.’

See also a prior substack I wrote on directions of povidone or hydrogen peroxide use (remember, no swallow, just swish and spit, gargle, Q-tip etc.):

10% Povidone-Iodine (PI) (Betadine) or Hydrogen Peroxide (HP) are potent anti-microbial products effective against a wide range of infections including bacterial, viral (COVID), and fungal organisms (substack.com)

McCullough recommends this:

‘You put this to practice by placing 1-5 drops of iodine (povidone, potassium, Lugol’s) mixed in a standard spray bottle of salt water (saline). The exact concentration is not critical. The solution should be tea colored and the spray should not sting or irritate the nasal passages. If it does, then significantly dilute it. The same iodine products can be added to Scope or Listerine mouthwash for 30 second gargling…’ ‘Nasal washes and gargling can be done twice a day after significant exposure and then every 4 hours started immediately with symptoms of influenza.’

