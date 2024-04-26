yes, a POTUS, not just Trump, must have absolute immunity, no question, only that role, to classify, to un-classify etc., all power flows at the discretion of a POTUS, even senile Biden & corrupted
jihadist Obama, that is what POTUS means...so don't change rules on 45; what is Sotomayor asking? if he can order Cankles killed? no idiot, he never said that, but seems Biden seeks to have 45 killed
we know what Biden INC and Obama are doing, they want someone to take a shot at 45 with those exposed hearings…
boy oh boy, seems 45 is the only one that can help DRUDGE get his rocks off, his fetish with Trump.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’m tired of the duplicity and the abject stupidity of things said in court by the leftest justices. You’d think they’d be embarrassed by asking just ridiculous childish fantasy questions.