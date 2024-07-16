we remember, the shot at Trump was really a shot at us all; on our Freedom, our liberties, our lives, our families, and every single putrid punitive illicit harmful action the left and democrats and deepstate and illegal lawfare and AGs and lawyers and corrupt judges have done was on ‘US’ the people…

Yes God’s hand was placed on Trump, on 45, and covered and protected him…thank God yes! He covered Trump…he covered us and America, he saved America ‘for now’…he knew it would have not stood still with a Trump’s killing…Tucker said it prior, I said it prior….that they were going to shoot him…it is easy to see…

yes we retool and consider the rhetoric, the tone, yes make it civil etc…of course as it should always be…but remember we are in a war with these people, winner take all…this time, this 2024 POTUS election, winner take all…you and I are on the line, our children, our grand children, their futures, America is on the line, the world literally…if we do not get this one right…we do not have 4 years to play with for what Biden Inc. and Obama and Kamala Harris and Mayorkas have done at the borders have placed us at risk unlike any other time and we are already seeing our women being killed…raped, brutalized…so what is coming will shock us and hurt us…so we need to get November 5th 2024 right…rapists, killers, bombers, stabbers…are here on US soil…it is coming…Bataclan 2.0 on US soil and more. Biden INC. and Obama did this.

part of the plan is to close borders and mass deport, that cannot change.

yes we dodged a bullet for America would have gone to civil war, open full civil war 2.0 had Trump died on that stage…and that was the aim of the deepstate and left…so they are lucky…very lucky…yes they have now taken US to a tinderbox about to erupt…but we can tamp it down depending on next moves….we all want civility and peace and legal affairs…always…and first…we love our police and military and border agents et al. and want them protected at all times…they are the best among us…yes in our ‘security’ and ‘law’ agencies we have some very good people but now as we see, and hear, some very bad…we need them out.

the democrats and left and Biden INC. are only backing up, asking to ‘tone down’ because they are terrified, and fearful…they know we are awake…and KNOW….and PRETENDING to do so, pretending to want to ‘make nice’….because they MISSED….and got caught somewhat….they came to shoot a KING and MISSED….but do not be fooled and lulled into a sense of complacency by their feigned niceties….they are not NICE people….they will kill you and me if they could get away with it….know this is just optics and a game, they would have killed Trump if they could have that day and will try again and kill and harm more…kill us, you, me…they will move to kill his family if he does not clean them out and burn them down on re-election….take them out figuratively using proper legal justices…processes….so do not forget the animals we are dealing with here…feral banal beasts…evil….low-life scum…for them victory is ALL for they need power and have committed many crimes and victory will allow them to keep it concealed and use a crooked AG and justice system to wield it and bend it, and use lawfare to come after contrarians. US.

I am for civility and tone down, of course, but I am for justice, accountability using courts, ballot boxes but ensuring wrong doers face real legal justice…sit in jails for life…never coming out.

We never forget and we ensure we punish hard and no matter how long it takes.

So if you really mean it Biden, set Bannon free, set Navarro free and make them ‘whole’, stop all your illegal lawfare cases on Trump…make him ‘whole’…reverse all your madness so that we the people subjected to it can see it…we see the mea culpa and let us decide if its real but come bearing many gifts now…come….we like gifts…

thanks, too late, but thanks for giving Bobby Kennedy Jr. Secret Service Protection (SS) and start now by firing the SS Director and investigate her motives. Ensure this was just a pure clusterfuck-up and ineptness and not nefarious moves. We need to know. Investigate the ‘people, entities, we think and likely know did this’. All seeming involved in this. We need to know.

Was there something nefarious, ominous, malevolent in Trump’s failed assassination? Larger? Involving ‘inside the house’? Our own peoples? We need to know. Entities within USA?

Who ordered the SS to stand down, the local police to stand down, allowed a shooter to get a clear bead on Trump, to be so close, to be on that roof so long, and how could that roof and others not be locked down? None of this makes sense. It looks contrived. Killing Trump was to gain what? You may not like Trump for your own reasons, but he is the ONLY option we have today, not only the best…we need him, someone like him strong like him….no pink pussy hat ‘subversive’ DEI type people….no ‘checking the box’ people….people who can burn the crooked filthy illegal DC down figuratively, taking it to the studs, closing half of all agencies complete for good and fire tens of thousands top down…as he closes the border and mass deports the illegals…the bad…yes I know some good in the mix….I am not stupid…and we do not forget the fraud of the PCR created NON-PANDEMIC…we need all involved facing jail, especially the vaccine makers etc…all involved (from lockdowns to vaccine to killing of our peoples via the COVID death protocols in the hospitals, the deadly medical management) for the lives they took too…it’s not just the Trump assassin, the Trump shooter or failed Trump assassination, for many have taken lives in US (like the Faucis and Birx of this world) across the last years and must face serious consequences legally….

MAGA!

