Yes, vaccinated persons DO shed, shedding the mRNA, LNP, spike protein, toxic ingredients of the COVID gene shot! Unvaccinated persons develop blood clots, heart & brain complications after contact
with vaccinated persons, the science is accumulating; I predict in the near future that 'VACCINATED' persons will be quarantined from 'UNVACCINATED' as the VACCINATED are poisoning the UNVACCINATED
I suspect that vaccinated persons do shed as well. Unfortunately, the vaccinated have already been around the unvaccinated for a couple years now. So, I don't think that quarantining vaccinated people from the unvaccinated would be very worthwhile at this point. I think that the nattokanise, nigella sativa, and other products are a better way of dealing with the problem. Also, I've read that artemisia annua aka sweet wormwood has strong anti-viral, blood thinning, and anti-inflammatory properties as well.
Post menopause here for 8 years when the vaccine came out. Had some
vaccinated people in my home. Started cramping and had discharge
for about 5 days.
Yes they do shed!!!