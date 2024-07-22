Firstly, I like Redfield, as a person, a human being, he has a good heart yet as a technocrat and scientist, his decisions or lack of them in the fraud of COVID and when it mattered, was devastating. So, I write with admiration of him as a human being and someone I know, and I spent many a time with and did learn things technically…while at HHS…he is a good man.

But now to come out saying these things such as vaccine has harms, masks did not work, and the like, is mind-blowing given Redfield waiting 4 years. To now come clean and the thing is he knew this before. Now he, Fauci, Francis Collins are saying things that suggests the entire COVID response was wrong and a failure…this is where I have serious issues.

I appreciate Senator Johnson’s testicular fortitude for really, he is the only one save a couple more who stood up e.g. MTG…and helped us wage against the fraud lockdowns and deadly Malone Bourla vaccine…except for folk like these, Atlas and I could have been killed in DC for the fight we were waging against these inept non-sensical CDC, NIH, FDA, Task Force dimwits…don’t waste your time Steve with this crap, don’t give no kudos to anyone…these bisshes costed lives, thousands died due to them and they must not sit in front of no bullshit dog and pony house or senate hearing…we need independent tribunals for we need deep fucking jail for these beasts. they must drop on their knees to the public and beg for weeks and let the public decide, don’t bring no bullshit dog and pony for us…the pure nonsense you people talked across COVID…100% of all you said was flat wrong! All of you.

we have the next lunatic Scarf lady Birx, now wanting to test every damn chicken and cow in USA once a week…for their fraud made up PCR manufactured H5N1, H5N2 non-pandemic….a fraud again…nothing of the sort…the lunatic of all lunatics…bet she has shares in that testing kit…such a dimwit dolt, an embarrassment. She lied to Trump and deceived him repeatedly. Atlas schlonged her near daily and I loved it. She hated me and I despised her while at HHS and White House.

look how many places in US, companies, agencies mandated the Malone Bourla mRNA death shot and people died…in Canada, UK…look how many…and you Redfield now want to tell us after near 5 years of the fraud PCR created COVID lie that you all should not have been mandated vaccine? Fauci admitting the 6 foot social distancing too was bullshit made up policies, no science? I said so three years ago and media attacked me…I said strongly protect the vulnerable and let the society go to herd immunity naturally and harmlessly…shut down nothing….after we first protect the high risk…your bitches at CDC, filthy fecal putrid corrupt scientists at CDC attacked me…today, every single thing Atlas and I said was 100% correct and you, the entire CDC was wrong!!! you should be fired! never to work in public health again….you should be ashamed to come now talking this crap, you need to be on your knees and mea culpa every day until the public decides to forgive you…and you all must pay a price…courts must decide.

You mandated the death shot because your bissh assess did not want to create hesitancy? So, you fCUked lives, caused people to hang themselves, kill themselves, ransacked society, destroyed economies…with your mandates….because you did not want vaccine hesitancy? You people should sit in a jail for decades. Go tell that to Julie who only wanted a medical exemption to do with her own body as she chose or just did not want the shot as she understood her risk profile and could have reacted to the vaccine content negatively, and her doctor said you Redfield et al. mandated it so she must have it, Julie said ‘no can do’, then doctor said ‘well no exemption’…Julie went home, told the boss no exemption from doctor, boss laid her off, Julie then hung herself…who will pay for Julie, Dr. Redfield? Who? Many Julies existed across USA, many kids committed suicide. Who pays for them?

Senator Johnson, do not embarrass yourself any further, do not praise anyone, find a way to impose punishment on all of them in Task Force save Giroir. IMO.

Thanks for the great job you do Senator Johnson.

