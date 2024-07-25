You came for our KING but now lost your own, you take out your own, and you so bold you giving us a corrupted pawn in place, an inept crooked pawn...a pawn? In this game? Remember the saying, when you
move to take out a KING, pray you don't miss and when you move to take out your enemy, dig an extra grave, for one may be for you too... long live our police, border agents, military, even SS & FBI
and I mean the rank and file, the good Americans seeking to do good.
Do you even understand the game?
So, you smearing, slandering, bankrupting, jailing, corrupted our Justice system, used it as your own weapon, you trying everything and as all fails, as all has failed, now you just shooting people…is that what it is? we shooting people now?
He is not a king. He should never be king. We live in America. Your articles are extreme tonight. Are you ok?
We live in dangerous times...
