Again, I repeat (repost), psychiatrists compare the behavior to the wartime shell shock exhibited by soldiers and explained that the hostages and captives and those abused became/become emotionally indebted to their abductors or captors or those harming them, as in the mRNA technology inventors and vaccine makers. That the COVID mRNA technology inventors and mRNA vaccine makers can be killing those taking their technology, they have somehow convinced the vaccinees that they are doing good by them and that they are not the bad guys. When they are and were.

We have addled minds now. Ensconced in this Stockholm.

Was and is the ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ thief, the bank thief, the criminal, actually ‘today’, is the COVID mRNA technology inventors and mRNA vaccine developers?

Are our ‘today’ medical doctors across COVID who helped lock us down and force the mRNA vaccine, who facilitated governments to harm us with no science, no data, no evidence to support anything they were doing in OWS or lockdowns or the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, actually the ‘prior’ Stockholm bank thief?

That is why we defend and defended them and give them money and argue for them? That we would argue that their death mRNA technology and mRNA vaccine is ok, that they really mean well…killing us…?

That if you acquiesced, and went along, that you would enhance your risk of survival? Is the last five years, really an example of Stockholm Syndrome, exchanging ‘COVID’ with the Stockholm bank robbery? With the fear and terror and trauma they imposed on you.

'Stockholm Syndrome' is when the abused support their abuser; I argue millions of Americans are now trapped in Stockholm, as harmed, killed by the Malone Bancel Weissman, Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine

Was it mass formation, psychosis? No, bullshit to misdirect you further! Hypnosis? No! A mind game was played on you to get your money (donor) & surrendering of your independent thinking

