of all who did wrong in his administration, present one & after proper court & judicial hearings & judges & juries rule, this includes all COVID dogs who killed us with lockdowns, Malone mRNA vaccine
You want to know why Trump was BALLS to the WALL and the best POTUS and hands down, Obama was a baby to Trump and why we need Trump ONE more time, to exact vengeance & merciless hangings
Trump has been at war with the deep state since he announced in 2015. Actually, THEY declared war on Trump, which means they declared war on the American people.
They knew Trump was an outsider who was going to do what he SAID he would do. The deep state, including RINOs and the UniParty, have been against him from the beginning. They committed treason by rigging the 2020 election and defrauding the American people.
Still, Trump perseveres. He is the POTUS of the people, and he is the only one standing in the breach, between the American people and the tyrannical government.
Yes, we need and must see accountability for the treason committed by Obama. He was a CIA-installed puppet, a Manchurian Candidate, whose job was to bring down America. Trump has Hussein in his crosshairs, and there WILL be retribution.
Greetings all.... just a word of caution...be careful as to whom you make heros - they ultimately disappoint. That said, DJT was far superior to Lord O and is a Mensa member compared to Old Joe. Nonetheless, his presidency did have its share of "hiccups". Yes I agree that the Deep State was out to get him as Queen Hillary got aced out. Nonetheless, he did not help himself with his bombast and he did get played by people within his own administration. The Wall was not built and Operation Warp Speed rushed into a service a gene therapy that has hurt (killed) thousands and continues to do damage. Likewise, he did allow the demon Fauci to ride roughshod over the situation - which lead to the closing of the entire US economy. How did this turn out? So DJT does enter the current race with baggage. It is important that people realize these shortcomings and act accordingly if they wish to help him get elected. He is not our saviour but he is the best shot at reversing some of the damage that demented Joe et al have done. The key is to realize that this is not going to be an easy task; will require significant effort from the GOP; will require that people send like minded people to Congress; and take steps to make sure the election is legit. Assuming we get DJT into office we have to keep his feet to the fire to make sure he does that which was originally promised. Pax