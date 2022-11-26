ZERO COVID in China now: if you were not sure how to handle people who ask questions and protest your lockdowns and sufferation of them, let China show you; coming to America if we do not JAIL them
if we do not investigate and jail all who perpetrated and played a role in this, if we do not, they will do this again, this fraud pandemic and lockdown and fraud vaccine, so we have to imprison them
It is not the virus that is killing people in China, it is the ZERO-COVID madness. The lockdowns are killing people.
SOURCE:
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/121/196/850/playable/eefb756f8ecbadb2.mp4
The people who mandated experimental injections must be tried and hanged for crimes against humanity. Prison is not sufficient deterrent.
Mandated injections of unknown bioweapon crap into billions of people is the worst crime against humanity ever committed.
Other countries are already engaging these tactics. Victoria, Australia people beaten assailed from behind, defenceless people on the ground kicked beaten with batons and rifle butts , not to mention shooting peaceful protesters with rubber bullets. The list of government overreach is endless. Then there was Canada, and a number of European countries. MSM sanitised the news/vision.