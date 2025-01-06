BREAKING, I told you it was hours, well Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced now he is stepping down as leader of liberals & in British Westminster System that means he will NOT be Prime Minister
Thank God! Can we get an amen! Freeland stabbed him in the back figuratively, yet it was a mortal deserved blow; she is no saint; she hurt truckers & decent Canadians in what she did in trucker convoy
And good riddance to him. He was a petty tyrant doing the bidding of the global cabal against the will and freedom of the Canadian people.
I hope Canadians call for a spontaneous week long celebration, speeches, parades, fireworks. Maybe even send Turdeau into exile.
AMEN, I couldn’t be more thrilled! Best Monday morning news I’ve had in a while!