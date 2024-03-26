CDC, NIH, FDA, Health Canada, PHAC, SAGE etc., Fauci, Birx, Walensky, Jha, Hahn etc. these people who ran the fake PCR-manufactured 'false-positive' non-pandemic KILLED our children with lockdowns
with school closures...children committed suicide...this is why I say, we hunt them, we drag them into courts, all involved with COVID who did wrong & let judges, juries, decide, if guilty, we execute
(100) When schools were closed insanely for 2 years and more in COVID, the lunacy of it all, many, millions of American children starved, depended on the school meal, were physically & sexually abused in (substack.com)
I fear most folks don't yet get it. The so called pandemic was a false-positive PCR test led panic rather than a genuine virus led pandemic. The vile motive was simply to scare and browbeat healthy people into submitting to poison jabs. This had nothing whatsoever to do with "health care"......!! The evidence is EVERYWHERE!!
Dr Alexander have you seen what the corrupt FDA are doing now?
https://merylnass.substack.com/p/fda-is-trying-to-legalize-its-illegal