BOOM! Non compos mentis 'not of sound mind' POTUS Biden threatens to VETO a congressional bill just passed that protects legal voting; The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act passed on (substack.com)

‘Senate Democrats blocked the passage of the SAVE Act, a bill crucial for enhancing the integrity of federal elections by mandating proof of citizenship.

This decision comes just a day after the House successfully passed the bill with a vote of 221-198, with nearly every Democrat opposing the measure.

The SAVE Act aims to amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to enforce stricter voter registration requirements. Under the proposed legislation, voters would need to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections—a shift from the current law, which permits states to demand citizenship proof only for local and state elections.’

BREAKING: Democrats Block the SAVE Act in the Senate, Leaving Door Open for Illegal Immigrants to Vote in Presidential Election | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hᴏft

