Congressional House passed The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act by vote of 221 to 198 that prevents illegal Immigrants from voting in Presidential Election; now Senate Democrats blocks
the SAVE Act from passing in the senate Leaving the Door Open for Illegal Immigrants to Vote in Presidential Election; ask yourself why? why would democrats do this to America? see Hoft at GP
BOOM! Non compos mentis 'not of sound mind' POTUS Biden threatens to VETO a congressional bill just passed that protects legal voting; The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act passed on (substack.com)
‘Senate Democrats blocked the passage of the SAVE Act, a bill crucial for enhancing the integrity of federal elections by mandating proof of citizenship.
This decision comes just a day after the House successfully passed the bill with a vote of 221-198, with nearly every Democrat opposing the measure.
The SAVE Act aims to amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to enforce stricter voter registration requirements. Under the proposed legislation, voters would need to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections—a shift from the current law, which permits states to demand citizenship proof only for local and state elections.’
It's Democrats clinging to power, they realize they will lose office unless all the illegals vote for them. Every Democrat policy is bad for our country and people, so the only way they can win is to cheat.
Multiple events are converging towards an EPIC shit-storm sometime this year.
Stuff that's happening would fail as a fiction movie because it's too unbelievable.
I'll say it again: "We are long overdue for a violent conflict. Nothing else will right this ship."
Many, including myself, don't want violence but, be REAL, okay? There is NO other solution.