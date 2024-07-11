BOOM! Non compos mentis 'not of sound mind' POTUS Biden threatens to VETO a congressional bill just passed that protects legal voting; The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act passed on
Wednesday vote of 221 to 198; 5 democrats voted yes; I give republicans & Speaker Johnson some credit, they smell blood, American blood of raped & killed US girls; Colony Ridge, 60 square miles Texas
Yes, the fresh blood of American women, raped and killed, have forced this inept lazy ass congressional people to act…
yes, if you study this bill it seeks to protect legal voting (makes illegals ineligible to vote) in the first place yet one can see how it is tied strongly to the devastation at the border with the illegals who have flooded the border and now threaten USA. We cannot have illegal persons voting in our elections that would make our nation into the shit and hell hole they came from. They must be rounded up and mass deported NOW!
Imagine, a POTUS who has invaded his own nation, yes, Biden with Obama invaded USA, now threatens to veto the bill to safeguard the integrity of eligible voting and the catastrophic border issues we face (tying it to voting eligibility) and try to stop (indirectly) the rapes and deaths of our girls at the hands of these medieval, 6th century barbarians, these filthy evil illegal demons…so that on the one hand we ensure that the illegals who Biden let in DO NOT vote…maybe we Americans should begin focusing on our 2nd amendment rights and protect ourselves.
Let us also talk a moment about Colony Ridge (that this too is tied to the SAVE voter eligibility ACT indirectly), a 60 SQUARE MILE CITY slum area of illegal aliens within the middle of Texas…
this is what is in America now…it is swelling and bursting and soon, in America, you will not be able to ride a subway train, a bus without some illegal Latino, Middle Eastern, North African, Chinese operative 3rd world scum placing his penis in your hand, urinating on you, shitting in the train, threatening you with a knife, blowing up the train, touching you, trying to rape you or killing you, you, the bus or train conductor…all of you/us…Obama and Biden fucked us good bringing 3rd world uneducated non-English speaking, unskilled scum, some good seeking a life, but many rapists and murderers, stabbers, bombers, terrorists, islamist jihadists…yes now here and will strike hard and many times…thanks to Obama, Kamala Harris, Biden, Mayorkas etc.
‘In total, 216 Republicans and five Democrats voted to pass the bill, while 198 Democrats voted against the measure.’
‘In May, Representative Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, introduced the SAVE Act, which would require those registering to vote to provide documentary proof of United States citizenship. It is already illegal for noncitizens to register to vote or to vote in federal elections.
The bill had 104 Republican co-sponsors, including top House Republicans such as House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota, Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York, and Republican Policy Committee Chair Gary Palmer of Alabama.’
‘On the House floor on Wednesday, Roy said, "I dare [Democrats] to vote no against a bill that says that only citizens—American citizens—should vote in American elections."
His remarks came on the heels of Johnson suggesting that House Democrats planned to block the SAVE Act, writing on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday: "Why are Democrats so adamantly against ensuring only American citizens vote in our elections? They want to turn illegal aliens into voters. We must pass the SAVE Act to prevent this."'
‘The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, would amend the 1993 National Voter Registration Act, known as the “motor voter law,” to require that states obtain documentary proof of citizenship from someone before he or she may register to vote. The legislation also would require states to remove noncitizens from the voter rolls.’
Honestly Dr Alexander, every executive orders signed or decision’s made by Biden must be investigated!
Do you know what recourse,
if any, can legally be pursued, against the Biden Administration, because of Biden’s deteriorating cognitive abilities?
When I think about how many executive orders Biden or whoever, has signed off on, coupled with, the constitutionality of such executive orders, America has been taken down this road of no return, IMO.
Since becoming President Biden has executed the following:
As of July 8, 2024, President Joe Biden (D) had signed 139 executive orders, 190 presidential memoranda, 629 proclamations, and 129 notices.
Without digging deeper, who knows exactly what the above executive decisions impact will have on our Constitutional rights and freedoms? More over, have they already impacted, our nation and how?
It wouldn’t surprise me the negative impact the above executive decision’s have already had. Title IX is a one example.
Another example, equally devastating to all Americans that I’m aware of, was signed in Sept of 2022 regarding “informed consent”. Which says in part and I’m paraphrasing, all Americans can no longer refuse and or stand in the way of, any medical treatment’s, which advances the merging of “technology and human beings” or what I know it as“transhumanist”.
Any thoughts Dr Alexander regarding Biden’s mental degradation and literally every presidential orders Biden has supposedly signed is always appreciated.
Thank you Dr Alexander. You’re always “out-front” in the lead, many steps ahead of the pack!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
The same thing is happening in most western nations as if on cue.