for we the people will handle business…we need proper law enforcement, police supported etc. proper legal systems. We need a MAGA jail…like Bukele’s MEGA jail.

‘Darkstar

22 mins ago

Tren de Araguá is a State Sponsored Invasion Force. Highly trained and dedicated warriors. They aren't doing anything without orders from above. A strike like this,is to test the response by law enforcement and the target population.

They will attack in mass as soon as the orders are given. Part of the multi regeemt invasion Forces whose goal is to topple the USA.

This show of pland attack is just the beginning.

In some ways I'm safer than most, because

I already live on designated turff..

Your people need to prepare for an internal war..

If they don't, then many of the good people won't make it.

Right now MS 13,and Barrio 18 are both parasitic organizations. Tren de Araguá is not.

Their goal is to burn your cities down.

That's a shame.I actually like Grengos 👍’

'Tren de Aragua': This story is about America, it is unfolding now & due to Harris & Biden; dangerous killer Venezuelan gang in USA due to Harris; they point blank shot 2 New York City police officers (substack.com)

President Nayib Bukele has saved El Salvador; he built the MEGA-JAIL & now most gang members are in there lockdown! Mara Salvatrutra (MS-13) is now locked down! Big PRAISE! USA should LEARN here! (substack.com)

