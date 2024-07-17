Dr. Sanjay Gupta lied to us, for 4 years, this CNN bitch lied to us for 4 years on CNN, lying, deceiving us, and now Gupta is saying Biden must have a cognitive test? Why? Because the nation SAW it so
now you can't lie anymore? Your medical license Gupta should be stripped and you should be investigated; you knew Biden was shitting on himself yet you lied UNTIL you could not lie no more...
Et Tu Dr. Sanjay Gupta? of CNN now cupping balls too? He wants a job in Trump's administration? None for you Sanjay, you fraud, your statements killed people across COVID; now you want test of Biden? (substack.com)
Now the intelligence community is off the Biden train, and when that happens, its game over! Biden has lost the intelligence community and the CIA is about to punish him.
Gupta should be barred from licensure with black list at all pharma, universities, states, territories, the veterans admiration, military hospitals around the globe, media of any kind. Ethics, professionalism of trade, practice act, lies. He should also be barred with any other foreign country also. Through investigation of people, friends, co-workers, financials, body inspection with detailed examination. If there was a mental hospital available to live out the rest of his days there or solitude confinement in the prison in foreign country.
Sorry don't believe a slap on the hand is sufficient for the cowardly lies that this man has stated.