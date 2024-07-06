transparent testing' of Biden's cognitive ability”…

Now Sanjay? You want test now? You inept corrupt dimwit…now? After we have been fed this horseshit for 4 years by the likes of you that he was healthy?

Now?

Your credibility is ZERO Sanjay, that of a doorknob, no one is interested, for the bullshit you stated and advocated for across COVID showed us how academically sloppy, non-sensical, technically incompetent, intellectually lazy (did not care to read any science properly to be informed) and specious you were across COVID but your words with your nut job colleague Leana Wen et al. costed lives…

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta called for President Biden to undergo neurological testing so that the American people can find out if he has dementia ahead of the 2024 election.

"From a neurological standpoint, we were concerned with his confused rambling; sudden loss of concentration in the middle of a sentence; halting speech and absence of facial animation, resulting at times in a flat, open-mouthed expression," Gupta wrote.

Thanks, we will take it Sanjay but did not need you to say this, you waited near 2 weeks to test where the wind was blowing you has been.

‘In an article published to CNN.com on Friday, Gupta said that he and his medical colleagues became concerned about Biden’s cognitive ability during last Thursday’s presidential debate and advised that he be tested to see if his sluggish performance was just due to a "bad night" or a more serious underlying concerns.

"The consensus from the doctors reaching out to me, however, was that the president should be encouraged to undergo detailed cognitive and movement disorder testing," Gupta wrote, noting that he agreed.’

But Sanjay, let me help you, you moron, just look at minute 5.10 here from your own network CNN and tell us if this needs any clarification, tell us if how Biden is walking etc. suggests any question…tell us how he stepped off that debate stage, if you need to ask question Sanjay…

