Key to White House is Pennsylvania, key state! If we lose Pennsylvania, we cannot win White House. People like Mayor Deb can help! Find her.

And before you get the vapors and faint, and clutch your fishnets and pearls, you should calm down and read first and think and debate. My stack is not to cup balls or make friends, I say what I think and feel on an issue…I seek nothing from this. Just happy I can share. And that you educate us. This set of debate is needed and is about speculation for we have a war to win in 3 months…it will not be easy defeating Harris’s election machine if she is the nominee…remember these people are running to stay OUT of jail! They committed many crimes. Obama too, it is about covering up bad deeds in his 8 years…

now to JD…

I think Tomi Lahren is correct and I am for POTUS Trump 100% and like Vance, maybe better person than most of us, in fact I love his life….inspired by all of it….I am indebted for his service…I love his wife and kids and bi-racial etc. for that shit runs in me and I live it…and his wife is stellar....and I will be behind the Trump/Vance ticket but I think a mistake was made here! There were others who would have energized the ticket way more e.g. Vivek, Marco, DeSantis etc. There are even conservative women who would have foot the bill of VP for 45 just as well (Mayor Deb, Elise Stefanik, Joni Ernst, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kristi Noem etc. and now as we see with Kamala and the games and the media, would have been needed NOW! We said so! We have no room for mistakes. I trust Trump and it is his ticket and his decisions but he should not have these issues now. So he needs to find a way to tamp it down.

JD VANCE? - by Dr. Paul Alexander (substack.com)

If you want to win, you play to win!

Do we swap him out? Is it too late? I say no, never too late! I say if this is the ticket and it is bulletproof, 45 says so, then it is so, and then to smooth things, Vance must openly apologize to Trump for the filthy things he said of Trump prior (that rattled the nation that you would then be a partner and because the nation was used to be told of your negativity then, well, the nation wants in on your mea culpa to 45 now), and also apologize to the nation, to women, openly for some of these statements that as Tomi says, will be hard to get over…silence is not good on this…or he could not. and let it ride. IMO keep it on policy issues, failures, we have enough to prosecute a win, we do…but do not give them rope we then use to hang ourselves with.

IMO, if democrats are running like headless chickens and in a mess with Biden and Harris and their VP pick (if she remains the nominee), then Republicans/Trump have/has time to make a change if need be. Soon. It must be soon. It is not even about this election but rather 2028…2032…

‘Lahren's X post sparked a mixed response from her other social media users with one replying: "Come on Tomi, we need unity here and to rally as a party."

Another said: "It frustrates me so much, seems so clear that Vivek and DeSantis were better options."'

She Kamala is popping you on gender, she is popping you on color, don’t talk anti-Jew for her husband is Jewish…see…the Republic party with the ticket looks white all boys old school STILL…its optics…do not discount optics for this is the electorate and do not focus on ‘crowds’…its who shows up to vote…

I know you may be saying ‘fuck Alexander, fuck him, like you said fuck COVID at the RNC, we won’t even let him speak, not even 15 seconds, move him please off the list’…ok…but we waited for a pick that could take over from 45 if he is harmed and also run for POTUS in 4 years…we saw many capable of that…I am not writing to make friends, I have enough of that.

now look at what Tomi is saying, and she is right…do not attack her, she is logical…I side with her…I want 45 to win and is this the best shot? I kind of alluded to that in my prior stack on JD via the Ghost Writer above, and the Ghost writer is conservative and a female, you should know. In fact, big in Republican politics.

‘In an X post on Thursday Lahren, a Fox News contributor with more than 2.5 million followers on the platform, said: "I like JD Vance, but I'm not sure the calculation as VP pick checks out.

"Going to be three months of replaying his past comments. It's not gonna be easy to get around some of these. Sorry, just the truth."'‘

‘Some Republican figures have reportedly been concerned that Trump may have made a mistake in picking Vance as his 2024 running mate.

While the former president has publicly said that he is happy with Vance, that the senator is "doing a fantastic job" and has been "very well received" by the public during a Fox News interview on Thursday, worries remain about whether the Ohio senator could be a liability for Republicans in November.

Lahren included a clip from her show on Outkick, a conservative leaning sports and politics website, where she focused on the resurfaced remarks Vance made in 2021 when he described Democrats as a "bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives."'

She said: "I think they're going to replay the clip, I mean they already have, of him calling women and Kamala Harris and others childless cat ladies...If you're trying to win suburban women and you call suburban women childless cat ladies, you're not going to convince them to come over to your side.’