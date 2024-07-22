JD VANCE?

Welp folks I’m about to lay it out…what I got from JD Vance’s recent RNC speech. His 36-minute speech was not stellar. (Amber Rose’s speech was stellar, in fact, spectacular). In fact, I found myself looking at the clock thinking…is it over yet?

Look, I get the guy had a tough upbringing, but really who hasn’t? No family or childhood is perfect. We all have our crosses to bear. We all have adversity in life. All of life is peaks and valleys. My grandma used to say, “that which does not kill us makes us stronger.”…Amen!

Fast forward to CNN couple mornings ago, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu states that Vance brings a new kind of “energy”. Hmmm? I’m sorry Chris, but I didn’t really hear, see or feel the “energy” you are referring to. Vance appeared stiff almost robotic. Dare I say, a younger Mike Pence? There was no “fire” or “passion”. His words lacked conviction. Maybe it’s time for some new speechwriters?

In fact, when one considers the VP options 45 had, we can argue that there were more outstanding candidates for we are looking at not the 4 years as VP, but the potential 8 years post VP. I will be willing to bet that many candidates will step forward in 2028 for the POTUS slot. It will not be an anointment or shoo-in for Vance, and this was the issue in that 45 had to pick someone who could not just be ready to serve should he become unable to, but also be the future. Let us see, I may well be surprised and appreciative of 45’s VP pick. In time.

The election is roughly 3½ months away and as of this morning my money is on Biden dropping out of the race. Let us face it, he is not well mentally, and the tragedy is that his situation has to do with the passage of time and aging and between the left democrats who cannot seem to move him (afraid of Harris’s negative polls) and the right Republicans who seem to want him to stay to ‘run’ on, elderly people are being ridiculed nationally. When it is the most precious time of life that should be fraught with dignity and respect. So, at this time, the ticket is anyone’s guess, but Harris will be on it…somewhere. Democrats will be committing political suicide to pass her over or to consider replacing her entirely. The Democrats will keep beating the drums on ‘a threat to democracy’ and ‘a threat to women’s reproductive rights’ as to 45 and now Vance…heck, they’ll be donning the Handmaid’s Tale costume any day now…just wait and see.

Now please, don’t get me wrong…I am 100% behind 45. 45 chose Vance as his VP. The ticket November 5th is: TRUMP/VANCE. We need 45 back in the White House…end of story. To do what needs to be done to save America. As a friend reminded me last night, “At times we don’t get what we want, but have to work with it, we work with what we have and even cobble together a closer approximation to what we really seek.” A tried and true fact of life.

I know this writing is all over the map…not my usual style. I’ll end it with this. After Saturday’s assassination attempt, I received a text message from my 19-year old niece that brought tears to my eyes. She wrote: “Need my guy to stay alive and save us dear.” My reply was, “Yes, my dear, to save you and all of America.”

Godspeed TRUMP/VANCE…Godspeed!