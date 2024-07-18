I predict by later today or tomorrow midday Biden will step down! Issue is working out how much money to pay the Bidens…to buy them off…

We will find out all there is to know and there will be hell to pay…people will likely be hung on the White House lawn…or shot by firing squad…after the proper legal processes and inquiries…they took their shot and missed…and make no mistake, this was not a 20 year old who concocted this…this has ‘inside hit’ all over it….question is, which US agency had the lead? single or multiple? this IMO was a US agency hit…’the call was coming from inside the house’…in my humble ‘little guy’ view….no doubt, we will use proper systems of Justice…pimp for pimp, pawn for pawn…they were trying to take out our KING by throwing us their pawn…we were not biting.

If Trump was at all confused prior, allow me Donaldos Magnus Trumpos to clarify and bring you up on things:

You job is to regain power to fix America…FIRST….the greatest nation and thank God for our police, our military…no doubt, to save her…yet it is for your family too, for if they (whoever they are) moved to take you out, you….and have sought to imprison you, you bet you last dollar that when you are gone, they will move on your children…to imprison and/or even kill them. So, your key aim is to take these beasts out, clean them out, take then down…to save USA and your kids…for the future.

MAGA!

