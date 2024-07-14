Tried to bankrupt him, imprison him, still trying, so now down to shooting him…

They tried, they bruised him, but missed! Failed!

Will they try again? Of course! They have too much on the line now…

They will rue the day, however, they will face legal Justice, properly…delivered by him!

We must, while we have questions, give praise to the Secret Service (SS) for risking their lives. Something is not right here but let the investigations deal with that. The SS do risk their lives and we must be grateful. The hope is that the SS has not become politicized and a pawn of the democrat political machine to do its bidding. Even 0.0000000001%. We have to also remember that innocent people who simply wanted to show support for Trump, died at the rally. We mourn them and prayers to their families. No words can suffice.

Now these fuckers will deal with the REAL Donaldos Magnus Maximus Trumpos, coming for his pound too with legal Justice! Trump will get his legal justice, with his vengeance…he must, he is only human….

we stand with him,

MAGA!

These were the SS anti-sniper shooters….why did they allow the shooter to get his shots off first? They were trained on him…something is not adding up.

‘Former First Lady Melania Trump broke her silence Sunday morning following the assassination attempt against her husband Donald, saying her family came to the “brink of devastating change.”

The former first lady said a “monster” saw “my husband as an inhuman political machine” before opening fire. She added that “political games are inferior to love.”’

Melania Trump breaks silence with lengthy statement about assassination attempt against former President Trump: ‘Devastating change’ (nypost.com)

see two new blogs today by me and the 4 below...

(100) Was this a set up to kill Trump with a head shot that went bad? That one millimeter more Trump would be dead? That this was an INSIDE job & the Secret Service counter sniper seems to have WAITED until (substack.com)

(100) Grassy knoll 2.0? Was this Grassy knoll 2.0 but bungled for Trump? 2nd shooter? Was the bungle deliberate? Grassy knoll involved JFK Kennedy being killed & did the assassin FAIL here with Trump? Yet (substack.com)

yesterday's 4...

(100) Trump shot at rally (assassination attempt), how many times did I write here we were getting talk of the only way Biden INC Kamala & Obama can win is to kill Trump for Biden cannot debate him again & (substack.com)

(100) BREAKING: A source familiar with Trump’s security detail tells @FDRLST that the Trump's security detail has been asking for beefed up protection & resources for weeks, but has been rebuffed by Biden's (substack.com)

(100) Steve Bannon from prison "Trump wears the amor of God" as he reacts to assassination attempt shooting of Trump; was Secret Service most interested in DEI (diversity hires)? Deep State Intel Community? (substack.com)

(100) Trump Force one, Trump exiting Trump Force One defiant...Trump coming off of Trump Force One...big stones, brave, resilient Donaldos Magnus Maximus Trumpos; who did this? (substack.com)

(100) Democrats & deepstate NEED Joe Biden to run as a surer way to win (as Kamala cannot) to continue Obama's 4th term! Key is they all need to stay OUT of jail! Many crimes were committed &'45' must (substack.com)

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)