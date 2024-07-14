First, MAGA greetings to Steve Bannon today and Peter Navarro! Two heroes. May the Lord continue to grant them favor and gracious mercy and shower them with protections.

So Secret Service (SS) as I understand is under DHS? So, under Mayorkas? That criminal who helped flood US with 20 million illegals that have rapists and murderers among them? Reports are that he Mayorkas said NO to Trump’s request for beefed up SS security etc. Why? Was this to leave Trump open? Must be investigated!

Lots I or you do not know yet as to the assassination attempt of Trump….so lets be fair…can the FBI re-establish any sense of unbiasedness and competence here and really do an impartial investigation? I do not know. I hope. I want the FBI either disbanded fully, or taken to the studs or to be redone, remaked to function legally and properly, as today it is a fully corrupt agency. A tool for the democrat party. No doubt some really good people in there but the top seems massively corrupted.

In other words, as per JFK, theories abound still that there was a second shooter. Not Oswald that killed Kennedy. Is it same here? The first guy was to take out bystanders as he did as Trump spoke. He was killed by SS as we were told. But he was not the one that shot at Trump??? Was there a 2nd shooter that did the damage to 45? News came out that the killed shooter is a registered Republican. I do not buy that. All of this now stinks. It is almost like this guy was allowed to set up shop and take his shots with police and SS all around him. ow could they let him prep and we have witnesses who say they were telling police and SS that the guy was on the roof.

AGAIN, was this a set up to kill Trump with a head shot that went bad? That one millimeter more Trump would be dead? That this was an INSIDE job & the Secret Service counter sniper seems to have WAITED until the sniper shot Trump then shot the sniper? How come? Does not make sense. No one is ever allowed to have that clear line of sight of a POTUS or ex-POTUS so what happened here? Who set this up? Who swept the area? Who did the forward planning? Who gave the code red? Why was this roof unsecured, left OPEN? The Secret Service is in the hot seat...they seemed to have fucked up as we look closer!

The SS did their job in the end, but now that we look at the landscape, there is no way a shooter could have gotten on a roof top and set up, in the open, have a clear bead on a target and the SS not know. SS was to have that roof under control and to have people on it. Something is not right here. What message was the shooter trying to send in his X post earlier where he said para “you got the wrong guy”? What was he telling us?

Was this a set up to kill Trump with a head shot that went bad? That one millimeter more Trump would be dead? That this was an INSIDE job & the Secret Service counter sniper seems to have WAITED until (substack.com)

Could this have been an elaborate 2 shooter plan that went wrong to the extent that a REAL shooter bungled his assassination of Trump? This shooter was killed just like how Oswald was killed prior to speaking…

What is going on here? Is the fact that Trump was NOT killed intended? Was it a message? What was the SS counter-snipers waiting on? They had gins trained on the shooter, knew he was pointing at 45, so why the delay? They shot him we are told AFTER he shot 45…something does not make sense there. Is there something more dark, ominous, subversive, nefarious at play here? Who is involved?

Saying he was Republican, was that to divert attention away from any Democrat ties? What did Crooks mean here if this X post is real?

(100) Trump shot at rally (assassination attempt), how many times did I write here we were getting talk of the only way Biden INC Kamala & Obama can win is to kill Trump for Biden cannot debate him again & (substack.com)

How could a shooter have a clear bead on Trump?

