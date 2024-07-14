Why was this roof unsecured, left OPEN? How is this possible?

How could the Secret Service (SS) make such a mistake? Was this an inside job? Was it designed this way? This was a failed assassination; he did hit Trump but failed; they SS killed a failed gunman in the end but dead men tell no tales?; Musk asks if deliberate? Elon Musk asks a difficult yet critical question. Shooter had direct line of sight to Trump and that is IMPOSSIBLE ordinarily for anyone to have a clear bead on a POTUS or ex-POTUS…understand it, a bullet pierced the skin of a living ex POTUS…it is never to happen…;

someone asked if SS here was outsourced to Uvalde police?

secure the area and I am no expert…but they did not…and somehow did not hear the cries of the people telling them the sniper is on the roof…how come Trump was not moved off the stage minutes before? why did the counter-sniper vacillate? how could this shooter have such a clear line of sight on Trump? who secured that area? seems counter sniper vacillated or did not react sooner?? see below video but seems counter-sniper shoots killer a fraction of a second after shooter shoots Trump...maybe we need more tape…as a non-expert we will learn more…no doubt but this stinks to high heavens.

Trump shot at rally (assassination attempt), how many times did I write here we were getting talk of the only way Biden INC Kamala & Obama can win is to kill Trump for Biden cannot debate him again & (substack.com)

BREAKING: A source familiar with Trump’s security detail tells @FDRLST that the Trump's security detail has been asking for beefed up protection & resources for weeks, but has been rebuffed by Biden's (substack.com)

