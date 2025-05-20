DEADLY, does not protect the upper airways and is non-sterilizing, non-neutralizing, does not stop infection, replication, or transmission, drives original antigenic sin, immune imprinting fixation priming (OAS) and is deadly; these 2 people know it and I argue they cannot defend this mRNA vaccine, and we are being played societally and what we feared is happening. Many said this and I said give them time. But this paper in NEJM is shameful by these two. Pure scientific garbage. These people were given jobs to silence them of which they knew, and to help maintain the mRNA vaccine scam. They know it. They are now part of it. I am afraid. And the public now must understand the game. When you read this NEJM publication you understand the disaster we face. Yes, they report to HHS, RFK Jr. And ultimately to POTUS Trump. I hope this was not another effort to hurt POTUS Trump and subvert him. It sure looks so. By the idiotic FDA. The ineptitude continues it seems.

At least one thing they, Prasad and Makary of FDA, seem to link to and got partially right is that the boosters do not work and are not needed and were not needed and not in healthy people or no one. The call from these two should have been para ~ ‘all COVID mRNA shots, all such shots, to be pulled immediately, none for no one! It is over.’ But we did not get that, we got continued meandering wishy-washy drivel. Games. This NEJM paper tells me just how strong pharma money is at FDA and at least Berenson had some stones to raise issue.

Yet you two are PHUCKING around IMO, you will continue the deadly mRNA with no clinical trials? Immunogenicity garbage? What then has changed? You are in a position to make change and make substantive changes yet are you now part of the problem? Have they ‘captured’ you already?

McCullough and Hulscher quickly understood the bullshit, writing “keeps deadly program alive”…your new FDA plan…to me its bullshit pure and simple…praise to McCullough and Hulscher for standing up as I felt I WOULD be the ONLY one but thank God there are some with some real seeds still left! This tiered strategy Makary and Prasad talk about in NEJM is bullshit, misdirection. Scientific drivel.

Still using bogus corrupted immunogenicity and NO clinical RCTs? Are you Makary and Prasad kidding me?

McCullough and Hulscher picked up on the dangerous practice continued under you two. How come?

How else do I and others say it again. These are gene altering bioweapons and these two clowns wrote this NEJM paper as if these mRNA shots are acceptable, mainstreamed, works well, needed, necessary, safe etc., and all is well, just a little tweak here, a little tweak there.

And POTUS Trump made one of two of the greatest public health mistakes bringing the mRNA vaccine under OWS, the other being the OWS lockdowns that harmed so many. POTUS Trump needed people in these agencies now who would be firm, strong, stand up to him and ensure he understands and immediately pulls it all and begins to right the wrongs of the PREP Act liability shield etc. Not bobblehead people who will now continue the deception of the American people. Veiled. Risk stratification, YES, using baseline risk, age etc. that one brings to the table, case by case. But that is with something that is NEEDED, SAFE, and EFFECTIVE. This COVID Malone Bourla et al. Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine does none of the three and so I am ashamed of Vinay and Marty, this paper was meant to bullshit us to think they are doing something credible. Of merit. This is NOTHING. This NEJM article is a lot of nothing.

You are talking about risk stratification for a vaccine that failed, where baseline risk in the population is zero, you would need to include the entire US population as you sample, non-sterilizing, was not needed, did not work, did not protect the upper airways, could not mechanically get into the respiratory mucosal layers from the systemic circulation, plunged rapidly to negative effectiveness efficacy, did not stop transmission, potentially drives emerging sub-variants and clades via Darwinian natural selection pressure…yet your focus is on risk-stratifying? Who do you clowns think you are writing to now? The American people are way smarter…come on man, give them credit.

An Evidence-Based Approach to Covid-19 Vaccination | New England Journal of Medicine

Berenson twisted himself into a pretzel and lost credibility trying to defend this crap in NEJM. Played with words.

I will not shred this written garbage by Prasad and Makary for I am ashamed of them, I need to take a shower after reading this, I will leave it to others who will (well, those who are not yet prostrated with assess puckered up seeking jobs and sell outs) but I will raise just 2 points in the garbage they wrote and are trying to sell so that you can cut behind the duplicity:

These sold-out duplicitous men said:

“On the basis of immunogenicity — proof that a vaccine can generate antibody titers in people — the FDA anticipates that it will be able to make favorable benefit–risk findings for adults over the age of 65 years and for all persons above the age of 6 months with one or more risk factors that put them at high risk for severe Covid-19 outcomes”…yet these clowns know that immunogenicity like antibody titers gives no credible reading of immunity and does not tell us if immunity is conferred and what we always needed was hard objective patient important outcomes such as deaths, ICU, hospitalization, severe adverse effects etc. We never got that from Pfizer or Moderna, yet these clowns will continue this and allow vaccine, and I suppose drug makers to continue this practice and maybe they are also going to continue the bullshit ‘immuno-bridging’ as a measure of immunity.

May I ask these two clowns how any vaccine maker or any research group can run any study today, any clinical trial to detect anything with meaningful differences, when the baseline risk is zero or near zero? Can one or both of these two idiots address this? I know they know this such that NO study can be done but humor us and reply. Please Marty and Vinay. Humor us.

Moreover, we are not interested in this duplicity by you two ding-a-lings, of ‘NO’ new boosters if vaccine makers cannot prove they work, do we need to remind you two clowns that we want the EXISTING mRNA shots pulled from market…for the existing shots did not work and killed people….do we need remind you that? the existing ones, we are not concerned about boosters for Americans have told FDA, HHS, CDC, NIH etc. already to shove the boosters up their asses. No one wants them. You are proving many who said you were there to misdirect, proving them right when I defended you two clowns.

So how idiotic and stupid do you two think Americans are with this NEJM bullshit piece?

McCullough et al. wrote:

100% “The FDA’s new policy is a quiet acknowledgment that the prior “one-size-fits-all” vaccine strategy was unscientific and unjustified. But admission without accountability is not enough. COVID-19 mRNA injections are neither safe nor effective. They have caused massive harm and incalculable loss of life. Continuing to authorize these products for any group is a profound violation of public trust — and contrary to the FDA’s belief, their new plan won’t restore confidence, but will only expand the black hole of public distrust.

The COVID-19 shots must be removed from the market. Not rebranded. Not reauthorized. Removed.”

You Makary and Prasad wrote:

“Third, natural immunity from Covid-19 against severe disease appears robust.”

Did you two idiots write ‘appears’ robust? When you two clowns know natural immunity is life-long, bullet proof, durable, robust and long-lasting, potent, broadly protective etc. You wrote this piece with many wishy-washy words to cast doubt too. You told us nothing we already did not know except that you are now in the bag. Sadly.

And Alex was astute to capture (that you will follow the defunct CDC guidelines on mRNA vaccine??? what?) this also for it speaks to your duplicity and aims to confuse the public:

Alex is bang on here by writing this way on this issue and he did not say it lest he offended you, but I am not into lathering and washing and cupping, and I WILL offend you…! Alex by writing what he did above is saying para ‘are you two eff in crazy, do you think we are that stupid you idiots’? He Alex, lacked the courage to say what he really wanted to say so used tautological language, so I said it for him. There!

Shame on you Marty and Vinay for selling out, shame on you two! I defended you two prior. What a moron I was. Same horse, different saddle. That is all we have now. What you have basically written is NOTHING for Americans less than 65 will STILL be able to get boosters so even in that you are lying to the reader. gggeeezzzeee, at least if bullshitting, then bullshit us with some real bullshit. At least Alex has some stones to tell the truth as you lied and bullshitted us in your NEJM piece or tried to…

"So as a practical matter, the new plan will do little to make mRNA shots less accessible. Almost everyone who got the shots over the last couple of years can still do so.”

Thank you Alex for the stones. When you wrote in response to this garbage tripe NEJM Prasad and Makary piece “As a result, shares in Moderna — the company most associated with and dependent on mRNA shots — actually rose over 10 percent after the announcement.”…

how could the shares rise? Well as you Alex understood, the vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna now know for sure that Vinay and Marty are working for them too! gggeeezzzeeee, this is ‘in your face’ deception of the American people by people who did this vetting and staffing.

Over to you RFK Jr., Bobby Jr., I think we and I still, hold out hope in you. So over to you to fix this. Get these boys to order and school them. Do not put out bullshit articles like this again for we will punish you Marty and Vinay academically, technically, medically each time. You are no longer doing puff podcasts, you will be held accountable in media. Do not bullshit the American people. I and others are watching.

