Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
18m

Agree. Awful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Gaye's avatar
Gaye
11m

These men are captured or stupid. Likely BOTH!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture