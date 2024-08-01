So why would FDA give EUA for avian bird flu with no evidence that there is any human risk or human to human transmission risk? Why? Can they make it virulent? Yes, via gain of function type lab work because no virus can leap from one species to another e.g. birds to humans with the ability to infect readily and to transmit person to person efficiently…as Darwin said, we will need a ‘depth’ of time, say thousands of yes, but you can do it in the lab.

No avian bird flu, none, ZERO, I warn again, there is no H5N1, H5N2, H5N8 avian bird flu pandemic; yes the powers at be trying to use the fake fraud OVER-CYCLED RT-PCR 'process' to create a pandemic (substack.com)

This is fear porn again to push deadly H5N1, H5N8 type Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Weissman et al. mRNA technology gene-based vaccines, using Emergency use authorizations (EUAs) etc. I tell you switch it off, only when folk like Yeadon, Couey, Risch, myself etc. tell you that there is an issue that you listen…never ever listen to anything the CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID, SAGE UK, Health Canada, PHAC etc. tells you on public health or anything…these people showed you for COVID the fraudsters they were for they knew they were all lying…do not listen to your doctor about mRNA vaccine for bird flu…

Francis Collins, remember that name…a statue must be built for him.

This is why Malone and Bourla and Francis Collins sit high up in my list of the over 100 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse. These are bad people.

You see you thought Malone, Bancel, Bourla, Weissman et al. were ‘good’ people, benevolent people, out for ‘your own good’. Wanted to ‘do good by you’. You fell for it, the COVID vaccine bullshit and know you are harmed, you have lost many from the shot, but still cannot think that people like Malone, Sahin, Bancel et al. would be such a duplicitous people. You were wrong. They are. You were lied to. The joke is on you. They got your donor money. And some of you are still not sure. You cannot think you could be ‘taken’ that way. But you were. These miscreants are bold enough that they brought you the death, caused arms and deaths from their mRNA technology etc. then talk to you about the harms of it (as if it is not due to them) and your head is so far up your ass in disbelief that you were ‘taken’, you listen to the fraud.

You have Fauci now telling you that the 6-foot social distancing rule that he and Redfield and Birx and Hahn and Azar et al. devised and put on us, that ransacked society and shuttered businesses and business owners harmed themselves, hung themselves, children committed suicide etc., just like that ‘oh, it was made up, no science, we just made the shit up’…you have Redfield telling you now, after 4 years of silence, that the masks did not work and lockdowns were an over-reach. After these bitches harmed us.

