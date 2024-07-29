This is fear porn again to push deadly H5N1, H5N8 type Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Weissman et al. mRNA technology gene-based vaccines, using Emergency use authorizations (EUAs) etc. I tell you switch it off, only when folk like Yeadon, Couey, Risch, myself etc. tell you that there is an issue that you listen…never ever listen to anything the CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID, SAGE UK, Health Canada, PHAC etc. tells you on public health or anything…these people showed you for COVID the fraudsters they were for they knew they were all lying…do not listen to your doctor about mRNA vaccine for bird flu…

Francis Collins, remember that name…a statue must be built for him.

This is why Malone and Bourla and Francis Collins sit high up in my list of the over 100 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse. These are bad people.

You see you thought Malone, Bancel, Bourla, Weissman et al. were ‘good’ people, benevolent people, out for ‘your own good’. Wanted to ‘do good by you’. You fell for it, the COVID vaccine bullshit and know you are harmed, you have lost many from the shot, but still cannot think that people like Malone, Sahin, Bancel et al. would be such a duplicitous people. You were wrong. They are. You were lied to. The joke is on you. They got your donor money. And some of you are still not sure. You cannot think you could be ‘taken’ that way. But you were. These miscreants are bold enough that they brought you the death, caused arms and deaths from their mRNA technology etc. then talk to you about the harms of it (as if it is not due to them) and your head is so far up your ass in disbelief that you were ‘taken’, you listen to the fraud.

You have Fauci now telling you that the 6-foot social distancing rule that he and Redfield and Birx and Hahn and Azar et al. devised and put on us, that ransacked society and shuttered businesses and business owners harmed themselves, hung themselves, children committed suicide etc., just like that ‘oh, it was made up, no science, we just made the shit up’…you have Redfield telling you now, after 4 years of silence, that the masks did not work and lockdowns were an over-reach. After these bitches harmed us.

You have Malone sitting silent on reverse transcription of RNA back to DNA from their handiwork,

Malone was silent knowing that the mRNA vaccine content etc. could not remain at the injection site in deltoid, axilla lymph nodes etc. for the very design with lipid-nano-particles was to take it far and deep within the body, you had Malone silent on the content, the spike, the mRNA etc. not dissolving rapidly as CDC etc. told us yet he knew…you had him telling you he had unambiguous evidence that the vaccine works and reduces harms…yet we are yet to see the data…just pure lies and shilling….

he/they is/are a pure fraudster bullshit person (s)…money whore (s)…like the rest of them…all money and fame whores who harmed many, killed many with their mRNA research and work and vaccine…and now on the downside pimped for more money for they can tell you about the harms…but you do not dare say ‘but bitch, were you not the one who brought us this shit in the first place?’

no doubt these evil monsters, these criminal diabolical beasts, these power hungry money hungry animals could go to lab and muck with this and create something more virulent, pathological but we have yet to see this…you have to grasp that the hand of God is always at play, trust, and even what was done re the fake entity they brought for us labelled as COVID, was not deadly…you got to understand pathogen e.g. virus will always become mild as if not, will arrive at an evolutionary dead end and die with you the host…it must evolve and adapt to a milder (infectious yes), but mild version whereby non-lethal subvariants, clades will be selected to become enriched and dominant in the environment…not deadly versions.

The depth of ‘time’ Darwin (natural selection) spoke of is not hours or days or weeks but thousands of years for evolutionary adaptations to occur that would allow a pathogen etc. to jump from one species to the next and come readily adapted and capable of efficient person-to-person transmission if we extrapolated to virology. So if there is infection among birds, they would get sick, have fever too like humans with colds, have symptoms, headaches too, all of it, and recover, and be naturally immune. We are way better off allowing birds, fowl, chickens to be infected and self-inoculate than destroying the flock. That said, if humans are being infected and getting severely ill etc. and spreading person-to-person via some bird flu (it has not happened), you know 100%, for certainty, that some very evil bad people like the Fauci of this world, the Bourlas etc. fucked with it in the lab and gave it those properties…it does not happen rapidly in nature unless you ‘make’ it synthetically, do so. It is possible but then again, I write it here, that will be a crime against humanity, and they must be all hung for that.

But we are ahead of ourselves there, the point being that there is NO avian bird flu pandemic and all of what is said in the news is fear porn. Period! If Trump does win in November, rest assured they will bring the H5N1, H5N2 etc. fake pandemic using the fake over-cycled PCR…they can create a pandemic out of nothing using PCR…they can test anything ‘positive’ using PCR…we can get now ‘pandemics to order’…drive through pandemics…just tell me which election, and we will create a pandemic for you.

go on with life, the fraud of COVID is done, live life, take reasonable sensible precautions, common sense. No need for no bird flu lockdowns, school closures, masks, vaccine, nothing. Do nothing, do not listen to media, no CNN, no FOX on any of this. This is all a scam, a fraud.

Do nothing, take care of your oral nasal health with some nasal oral rinses e.g. saline water salt cleansing, povidone iodine nasal oral rinse 10% diluted as appropriate etc. Ventilate your homes as usual. Protect the elderly as usual in their homes, nursing homes, look for any chest infections, pneumonia that needs antibiotics…that’s it. This is normal as our high-risk elderly face common colds, flu…it is part of life.

Do nothing as to this fraud bird flu garbage! Moderation and common sense always.

