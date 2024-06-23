their possible crimes and they are scared!

Are they EFF in kidding us? These low life evil banal fecal people in our government.

All of it was a lie and COVID was part of the Operation to take down a sitting POTUS Trump using water carriers like Fauci, Birx, Redfield, Francis Collins, CDC, NIH, FDA etc. Oh, you are going to come after me now?

COVID was actually the baby in the bunch…more nefarious deeds abound. And in it is the sheer transformation, destruction of America, to remodel it and make it into a shit hole hell hole 3rd world nation…this is NOT only about votes…this is long-term structural change.

Set COVID aside for a moment, put a pin in that.

And yes, the monstrosity of it all is confusing, scary, insane.

Biden is in trouble, he CANNOT win in November, I argue cannot get to November, and they must swap him out…and the democrats know it…he cannot win! They are desperate and can take us to nuclear war WW III to suspend the election. They can also outright assassinate Trump.

If POTUS Trump is killed, and I believe the left is moving to do this, we must look no further than the democrat party, the left…

I hope you people understand what is at stake here. Not only 45, but 46. Trying to take out 45 so you will not understand 46 and what 46 did. Access? Treason? Pay for play? Hunter involved in bat coronaviruses? Nathan Wolfe? Metabiota? So much your head wants to explode. So much insanity. Makes no sense.

What was a crack whore low life ‘nothing’ person doing funding and involved in bat coronavirus research?

That laptop, if only they could make it go away. So, they hid it for the 2020 election. They ‘interfered’ in the 2020 election by what they did hiding that laptop. Our law enforcement. Is guilty of election interference. Else Biden would have never been POTUS, never, and 45 would have never allowed 16 to 20 million illegals with killers in…

Hunter gun guilty charges? Meaningless. Threw us a bone. Their pawn for our King. Silence is that important that they would throw up a pawn? To mislead and misdirect on WWIII? You know Russia has a nuclear sub off of Florida and 4 war ships? Right now it is worse than the Cuban missile crisis of 1962. Why is Biden et al. starting WW III? We are there? Nuclear war, conceivable? we are there. Is it to suspend the elections so that Trump cannot get in? Is the Hunter gun issue to confuse you about the real disaster unfolding? To confuse you about the laptop? Is Trump that much of a danger that they would risk WW III? For the first time I can see we can enter WW III nuclear war now, it is that real…I want you to understand.

Did you know that Biden Inc. ordered that para US weapons etc. could be used by Ukraine to strike within Russian soil? Did you? I think you do. Not ‘new’ news.

But…

Would the left and Biden push to get an arrest of Trump, handcuffs, then 1 hour after pardon him? Will get Biden brownie points…no doubt but will Americans understand the game? Will Biden then move to pardon Hunter? Commute sentence…? In my mind, Biden’s only chance at victory is to either the democrats shoot Trump or Biden cause WW III and stops the election, or Biden pardons Trump so that he can get a benefit from the electorate and then he can pardon Hunter, for all crimes linked to the laptop. He can then pardon himself too.

Will 45 have the stones to really ‘clean them out’ and take them down’ in full, complete…? Does he understand when he dies, they will decimate his children and grand children? So he has to take them out legally and ensure they literally sit in jails for the rest of their lives. All.

Another dimension, as crazy as this is, is that Trump has to get into power so that he can pardon all of his children and grandchildren for any future charges when he has left the world. It is that crazy.

But again, there is something so damaging about the content of Hunter Biden’s laptop that all stops are being pulled out all at once.

It is confusing and dangerous at once.

But are the American people so weak, so stupid, so misguided, that they would allow this malfeasance?

(100) Did Hunter Biden commit TREASON against America? Is the treason located on his laptop etc.? Is the gun case a SMOKESCREEN, MISDIRECTION, MEANINGLESS? Is this why DC is shaking? Is our KING 45 the aim? (substack.com)

