URGENT: Again, POTUS Trump (45) has no choice but to stand up against & call out the harms & deaths from the Malone Bourla Bancel Kariko Weissman et al. mRNA technology gene based vaccine
45 will hurt himself bad at the polls, will open himself up at the debates, if he praises the Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine again...the Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al. vaccine KILLS!
POTUS Trump was lied to…deceived in the White House, by all…especially all those linked to the mRNA technology and vaccine…he has to call them out now and stand away from them…he has to ensure he punishes them with jail and more on re-election. We will hold POTUS Trump’s feet to the fire.
(100) POTUS Trump (45) did impossible: January 2020, he was unstoppable on pace to win 40 States, 360 electoral votes but by July 2020 he was in trouble electorally; many of his peoples were badly hurt by (substack.com)
As I read this mornings posts I realized; if Trump signed “secretive documents” or if Trump has done anything so drastically wrong, why is Trump still standing? When I think about this I have to ask myself why, why hasn’t Trump been toppled?
Go back in time when Trump was the number one, requested guest on all the talk shows. He has also spent millions of his own money to rebuild / renovate multilevel buildings in NYC for low income neighborhoods, at his expense!
There’s a host of other examples of things Trump has done.
Fast forward to 2015, before Trump said he would be running for President, he hinted and from that moment on there was an all out attack on him! Why? When he won, beating all the pundits, all the so called “Russia Collusion”, everything was thrown at him and against all odds, he secured the Presidency, quite a feat, with a never give up attitude as well.
Call Trump what you want, have you ever put yourself in his shoes? No most likely not many people can or would want to based on media attacks. I can say this with certainty, Trump was slandered, badgered his family threatened, his young son made fun of! “Childish attacks from childish people”! How much could anyone out there honestly take? I’ll ask again, why?
Trump forged ahead again, against all the attacks coming from every single direction. What kind of man / woman would put up with this kind of nonsense? Which leads me to think, one; Trump truly loves America and two; Trump loves people.
I had to ask myself if I were in his shoes what would I do? Granted I’d have more than enough money, protection. Why would I want to help someone else? My answer is simple, “TRUMP LOVES AMERICA”! Nobody can tell me otherwise! if I were Trump I’d be doing the same thing! I have faulted, I have faults, I’ve sinned, haven’t we all? My point is, if you compare Trump’s first term to Obamas two terms and Biden’s first term, Trump WINS HANDS DOWN!! In every area benefiting America / and has been beneficial to all Americans! Black, White, Latino, Men, Woman, Rich and Poor! Facts!
Americans were safer, had rising income, lower unemployment, companies weee expanding, borders were secured and getting better, international adversaries were held at bay, how many more items need I list?
No matter which side you choose, everyone’s life was better. Oh except the literal “lunatic left”. They’re miserable no matter what! As long as life sucks for everyone, the “lunatic left” are miserable people! Another FACT!
Trump has his flaws big blanking deal, who doesn’t? Who cares? As long as the job at hand is being done in the best interests of America, who blanking cares? How can anyone tell me Biden is doing GREAT THINGS FOR AMERICANS? How can anybody tell me Obama did great things for America? Nobody can tell me that! Fact!
Look, Trump may be, I don’t know a “wolf in sheepskin” and if he is / was, then you would have to convince me that Trump is part of Americas demise and he needed 4 years off so the left could file lawsuits against him!
While the current illegitimate administration, gets away with murder! AYFKM?
Really think about it? Look, if I’m wrong then we all can kiss our sorry butts goodbye! The upcoming election may very well be the most important, as often as we hear that phrase, simply take a look at how bad Americas standing worldwide has fallen!
Look at how fast and how badly Americans have fallen domestically! Look at our dismantled Military, our education system, our medical system, our social system all have been destroyed!
Think about this, there’s been so much damage inflicted in less than 4 years, what do you really think America will look like in 4 more years of this BS? Venezuela, Honduras, El Salvador? That’s if all the military age men walking in unvetted are here for coffee and donuts only! I think not!
America is being systematically destroyed, PERIOD! I’m if you really think that Trump is the “ENEMY”, then vote for the same person responsible for what I’ve listed above! I am not saying Trump is our salvation, I am saying, America and Americans need to get together and fight back the WEF and WHO BULLIES who have partnered with Political Hacks and foreign adversaries to ultimately collapse America!’
Will Trump stop the inevitable? I can only say, I would rather have a chance at stopping the inevitable than NO CHANCE AT ALL!
There’s very dark clouds coming, literally in April and again in November if Trump loses or should I say, if America and Trump have this election swindled again. There’s only one way to look at this, I don’t want 4 more years of complete darkness.
Trump will shine bright lights upon the evil’s darkness!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
Trump is a very smart man so not sure why he would praise the vaccines. I do believe he is just as corrupt as the rest of them.