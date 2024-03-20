POTUS Trump was lied to…deceived in the White House, by all…especially all those linked to the mRNA technology and vaccine…he has to call them out now and stand away from them…he has to ensure he punishes them with jail and more on re-election. We will hold POTUS Trump’s feet to the fire.

(100) POTUS Trump (45) did impossible: January 2020, he was unstoppable on pace to win 40 States, 360 electoral votes but by July 2020 he was in trouble electorally; many of his peoples were badly hurt by (substack.com)