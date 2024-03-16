URGENT, Bill C-63 in Canada, you can be jailed for LIFE if they search your internet, emails, twitter, chats, anything & an anonymous person says it offended them, last 25 years, then you are jailed,
LIFE...did you know the insanity of the tampon-man Trudeau Bill C-63, please share this substack, inform people, this is pure MADNESS, Trudeau is suffering TOXIC Shock from his tampons; No joke
This is madness, and see statement now by Former chief justice of Canada (retired) who says B-63 online harms bill will face legal challenges…she said
“Life sentences for sending out some words. That’s heavy.”
Bill C-63 in Canada (Trudeau Government), going through 1st reading at this point, to pass to law and if you did not know it, it will upend and literally destroy your lives, privacy, freedom, will not (substack.com)
Former chief justice says online harms bill will likely face court challenge | True North (tnc.news)
When Tyranny Becomes Law,
Rebellion Becomes DUTY
There is no peaceful solution
PREPARE
How the scamdemic paved the way for all of this never-ending draconian technocommunism.